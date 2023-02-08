Fire crews remain on site battling a blaze at a recycling centre in Glasgow where they have been since the early hours of Wednesday morning.
About 30 firefighters were sent to the NWH Waste Collection/Recycling Site in Nuneaton Street in the east end of the city at about 2.35am.
Six fire engines, an aerial appliance and specialist resources assisted in tackling the flames.
By 8.30pm, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) confirmed fire crews were still at the scene dealing with the blaze.
There were no reports of any injuries.
Earlier, Glasgow City Council said Nuneaton Street was closed to traffic due to the blaze, with reports of heavy smoke in the area.
It said part of the Clyde Gateway and London Road were also shut.
In a tweet, a spokesperson for the council said: “We advise drivers to avoid the area, if possible.”
A police spokesperson said: “Following a fire at a recycling centre in Nuneaton Street in the east end of Glasgow, a number of roads remain closed with diversions in place.
“No-one has been injured and we continue to support the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service as they manage this complex fire.”
