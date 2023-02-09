His orchestral pop style was behind hits like 'I Say A Little Prayer', and earned him three Academy Awards.

Born in Kansas City, Missouri, in May 1928 he wrote a total of 52 UK top 40 hits including 'Magic Moments', a number one for Perry Como in 1958.

Bacharach began his career having served in the U.S army where he would compose songs and play piano in officers' clubs.

In 1957 a song he'd written with Hal David, 'The Story of My Life' hit #1 on the U.S country music chart and that combined with 'Magic Moments' helped launch his career.

He was responsible for discovering Dionne Warwick and his songs performed by the soul singer reached the top 40 no fewer than 22 times.

Inspired by the jazz music he listened to growing up, Bacharach's songs were noted for being more complex than the average pop song, with many jazz artists doing their own versions of his hits.

He worked on the score for the 1967 parody James Bond film, Casino Royale, which would lead to him making cameo appearances in the spoof Austin Powers films in later years.

That was one of his first forays into Hollywood but he'd experience enormous success with his film scores, winning the Academy Award for best original song for 'Raindrops Keep Fallin' On My Head', best score for Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid and best original song for 'Arthur's Theme' from Arthur.