Even before the pandemic the landscape was tough for pubs, with dozens closing every year. Lockdown and its after-effects put paid to many more, while Glasgow’s The Admiral will shut after losing a battle with developers. The Waterloo Street venue is not the first legendary watering hole to be forced to call last orders and it won’t be the last – here are some of the greats that are gone but not forgotten.

Old College Bar, Glasgow

Once claimed to be Glasgow’s oldest pub, the Old College Bar, High Street was later admitted to have been built in 1815 rather than 1515. In 2018 plans to replace it with student housing were shelved following a public outcry. It never reopened after the pandemic though, and burned down in May 2021.

Radar’s, Aberdeen

American-style diner and Aberdeen weren’t necessarily words that went together before the 1980s. Radar’s on Belmont Street became a popular date hangout and biker bar, serving milkshakes and burgers. It later became a nightclub and is now home to the Aberdeen City Hotel.

THE IRON HORSE, Glasgow

Previously known as The Empire Bar, which served the theatre-goers and stars of the famous theatre of the same name around the corner, hosting singers includings Frank Sinatra.

In later years the pub was a regular meeting point for the Tartan Army and a farewell party raised more than £1000 for children’s charities with an auction of football memorabilia.

The Penny Black, Edinburgh

You’d have struggled to find a more eclectic mix of customers than the Penny Black just off Princes Street in the capital. The legendary establishment opened at 5am, ostensibly for postal workers getting off their shift to enjoy a pint.

However, its early opening time drew students, nightshift workers, gamblers stumbling out of casinos and more.

The Carbeth Inn, Blanefield

Popular with bikers and walkers as a staging post on the West Highland Way, the Carbeth Inn was referenced by Walter Scott in Rob Roy – albeit as “a most miserable alehouse”. After trading for 200 years it was sold to new owners who stated that changes in drinking habits meant continuing it as a pub was not viable.

The Windmill Bar, Dundee

Referred to as the Wild West, the Hilltown establishment was refused a late licence in 1984 due to the number of incidents which took place therein. However, it did have one famous supporter in Prince Philip.

He and Queen Elizabeth visited Dundee for the Silver Jubilee in 1977, and having been spotted out of the window were passed a hastily-scrawled poem by the Windmill Bar’s clientele. Weeks later the Duke of Edinburgh wrote back with a verse of his own featuring the lines: “There’ll be many a kindness that’ll long be remembered/From the days of the Queen’s Jubilee/But none of the functions no matter how ordered/Will quite match the verse from the Windmill, Dundee.”

The Puff Inn, St Kilda

Britain’s most remote pub closed in 2019. A two-and-a-half hour boat ride from its nearest neighbour in the Outer Hebrides, the Puff Inn was largely used by Ministry of Defence personnel based on the island though visiting workers were also permitted to drink there, and tourists were permitted until 2005.

It was demolished to make way for a rebuild of the missile detection base.

Mrs Forman’s, Musselburgh

For almost 200 years, Mrs Forman’s served golfers at the Musselburgh links before its closure in 2016. It was built in 1822 on the stable land of a cottage called Blucher’s Hall which still exists next door. The titular Mrs Forman was a famously uncompromising character who would refuse to serve anyone who was drunk. She ran the bar, which has been turned into a private house, until her death aged 84 in 1888.

The Copy Cat, Glasgow

Certainly at the more notorious end of the scale, this Anderston Quay bar stood on land which had housed a pub since the 1800s. It was a familiar haunt of Daily Record journalists and other clientele who, depending on your perspective, may have been more or less disreputable.

Legend has it that for Old Firm games it would split into a Rangers end and a Celtic one – with a half-time change because one television was bigger than the other.

Rutherford’s Edinburgh

The bar which stood on Drummond Street can lay claim to having had some of the most famous clientele in the world.

Opened in 1834, it was a favourite of novelist Robert Louis Stevenson who wrote about it in an 1888 letter from the South Seas: “the night was as warm as milk, and all of a sudden I had a vision of – Drummond Street. It came on me like a flash of lightning: I simply returned thither, and into the past.

And when I remember all I hoped and feared as I pickled about Rutherford’s in the rain and the east wind; how I feared I should make a mere shipwreck, and yet timidly hoped not; how I feared I should never have a friend, far less a wife, and yet passionately hoped I might; how I hoped (if I did not take to drink) I should possibly write one little book.”

Arthur Conan Doyle, Sorley MacLean and JM Barrie were other famous patrons of the bar, which closed in 2008.