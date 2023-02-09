The fire is reported to have broken out at the Royal Mile Tavern around 12.45pm.

The Scottish Fire & Rescue Service said 10 appliances were mobilised to the scene amid reports of a smell of burning and smoke coming from a commercial building.

READ MORE: Man charged with abduction after disappearance of girl, 11

Crews remain in attendance to extinguish the fire.

The Royal Mile has been closed off between St Mary's Street and Blackfriars Street as a result of the blaze, with police advising motorists to seek alternative routes.

The Royal Mile in #Edinburgh between St Mary's St and Blackfriars Street is closed due to a fire. Motorists are asked to seek alternative routes. pic.twitter.com/KjVIynFG59 — EdinburghPolice (@EdinburghPolice) February 9, 2023

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 12.48pm on Thursday, 9 February to reports of a smell of burning and smoke coming from a commercial building at High Street, Edinburgh.

“Operations Control have now mobilised 10 appliances to the scene and crews remain in attendance working to extinguish the fire.”