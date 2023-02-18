Fiction
The Whispering Muse
Laura Purcell
Raven Books, £14.99 (ebook £7.99)
Set in Victorian London, this Gothic mystery novel sees Jenny Wilcox navigate tragedy, betrayal, dubious moral choices, and whispers of a mysterious mythical muse. The young woman, struggling to support her family, has her life turned upside down after she is hired by the wife of a West End theatre owner, to spy on their lead actress. Life seems to imitate art at The Mercury, a theatre specialising in tragic plays - and she had no idea what she was signing up for. Eerie throughout and surprisingly gory at times, this book is not for the fainthearted. Bursting with vibrant, believable characters and imagery that makes you feel like you're there, the story will stay with you long after you put the book down.
8/10
Are You Happy Now
Hanna Jameson
Viking, £14.99 (ebook £7.99)
This book will make you want to throw it across a room... and then pick it back up again. The plot follows an unlikely group of friends navigating a pandemic in New York. The so-called catatonia becomes the talk of the city, as people begin to sit down and simply never get up. Every member of the group is going through their own troubles, and each chapter allows you to explore the mind of each individual. At times, this is a hard book to read, as the emotions they are going through can hit a little too close to home. But this is a testament to the fantastic writing, making the story so easy to relate to. There is a blend of romance with dystopian future in the plot, making it really different from anything you might have read before. A fantastic read.
8/10
Randy Bainbridge
A Wild & True Relation
Kim Sherwood
Virago, £18.99 (ebook £11.49)
This book initially appears to be a swashbuckling romp through 18th-century Devon, with smugglers and swordfights aplenty - but while the tale of an orphaned girl, Molly, living as a boy on a ship is the main plot, there are plenty of undercurrents swirling beneath the surface. The storyline is engaging and characters are convincing and well-drawn; the author's research is evident without a heavy-handed touch. However, this isn't a quick or easy read. Molly's story would have been enjoyable on its own as a romantic period adventure, but the author has attempted to broaden the scope of the book to deliver a message on the suppression and marginalisation of women's voices in history. Whilst this is a brave and effective device, the switches between generations can be disconcerting and the pace slows considerably in certain sections; yet the need for resolution in the central tale ensures the reader never quite jumps ship. This is a book that requires investment, but ultimately proves a rewarding read.
7/10
Non-fiction
The Call Of The Tribe: Essays
Mario Vargas Llosa
Faber & Faber £18.99 (ebook £7.99).
Best known for historical thrillers, Peruvian-born Mario Vargas Llosa shifts his focus to the political figures who shaped his intellectual life. Through personal biographies of thinkers from the economist Adam Smith to philosopher Isaiah Berlin, Vargas Llosa charts his steady drift across the spectrum, from a former supporter of the Cuban revolution to now ardent fan of the free market. Vargas Llosa may rail against the negative associations of the term 'neo-liberalism', but that is exactly what this is, and his conclusions seem particularly untimely, having been published amid a great global economic crisis that so many believe has been caused by the dominance of the very theories he is espousing. Nevertheless, anyone who has enjoyed Vargas Llosa's immersive fiction will recognise his mastery of language and ability to wring something utterly readable out of what, on the face of it, is a less than alluring subject. The reader will find few better books to disagree with.
6/10
Children's book of the week
Like A Curse
Elle McNicoll, illustrated by Kay Wilson
Knights Of, £7.99
Ramya Knox never seems to fit in anywhere - she knows she's different and is frustrated by the labels applied to her, because of her dyspraxia. With two busy parents and a rift in her family, she feels like she has to battle against the forces of evil she has discovered, thanks to her magical abilities. In this sequel, picking up soon after first book Like A Charm, the neurodivergent Ramya tries to understand her magical potential, but is frustrated by the limitations the adults set around her. Desperate to set the world to rights, Ramya and her cousin Marley try to rescue both humans and Hidden Folk who have come under the sway of malevolent forces creating havoc. This latest action-packed page turner speaks to all children who feel misunderstood and put in a box, as well as being a tale of our times about the dangers of listening to siren voices.
8/10
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here