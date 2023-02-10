A decision to set the maximum number of sexual entertainment venues in Edinburgh at zero has been quashed.
The City of Edinburgh Council voted to axe the clubs in March last year - which would have effectively shut all Edinburgh strip clubs as of April and forbid any new ones to open.
The decision, made by the city’s regulatory committee, was a knife-edge five to four vote in favour of setting the cap at zero. Councillors had the option of setting the cap at four, keeping all the clubs open, but this was rejected.
Back in September, United Sex Workers (USW), the sex workers branch of United Voices of the World Union (UVW), won the right to enter a judicial review of the strip club ban.
READ MORE: Planning rules around outdoor seating to be eased despite fears over accessibility
In a Court of Session judgment issued on Friday, Lord Richardson ruled in their favour and concluded that councillors had been given incorrect legal advice about the impact of their March 2022 decision.
Rosie Walker, partner and head of litigation at Gilson Gray, who acted for the United Sex Workers (USW) along with Counsel David Welsh throughout its legal challenge, commented: “This is a fantastic and very well-deserved result. I am delighted for the USW and all its members. They were incredibly brave to take on this fight to protect their livelihoods and were determined to see it through despite the many challenges put in their way.
“City of Edinburgh Council tried very hard to prevent USW from joining the action and attempted to block the Protective Expenses Order granted by the court. However, at the end of the day, the court has agreed with our argument that the nil-cap was unlawful and the Council will now have to look at the decision again.
❤️🔥 WE BEAT THE NIL-CAP IN EDINBURGH ❤️🔥— United Sex Workers (@unitedswers) February 10, 2023
A thread;
After months of uncertainty, we are incredibly pleased the Court has held that the City of Edinburgh Council’s decision to impose a nil cap on the number of strip clubs in the City was unlawful. pic.twitter.com/zRo8LVlhDi
“If it had been upheld, the Council’s nil-cap decision would have resulted in the closure of all strip clubs in the city. That would have meant many of USW’s members losing their livelihoods or having to move away from their homes and families to find work elsewhere.
“The Court held that the Council’s Regulatory Committee wrongly determined the effect of the nil-cap and this rendered its decision unlawful. City of Edinburgh Council also argued that our challenge was premature because, after proceedings were raised, the Council voted to present a fresh report to the Regulatory Committee on the nil cap policy.
READ MORE: UK narrowly avoided recession with flat growth at end of 2022
“The Court also held that the Council’s prematurity argument was not well founded and that our challenge could proceed, which is a highly positive decision for USW and its members.”
A USW spokesperson said: “The council’s nil-cap decision, if upheld, would have resulted in the closure of all strip clubs in the city. This would have meant many of our members losing their livelihoods or having to move away from their homes and families to find work elsewhere.
“Not only is this a huge win for strippers in Edinburgh, who are no longer facing the prospect of forced mass-unemployment in the middle of a recession, but for the working rights of strippers across the Britain.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel