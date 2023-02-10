The City of Edinburgh Council voted to axe the clubs in March last year - which would have effectively shut all Edinburgh strip clubs as of April and forbid any new ones to open.

The decision, made by the city’s regulatory committee, was a knife-edge five to four vote in favour of setting the cap at zero. Councillors had the option of setting the cap at four, keeping all the clubs open, but this was rejected.

Back in September, United Sex Workers (USW), the sex workers branch of United Voices of the World Union (UVW), won the right to enter a judicial review of the strip club ban.

In a Court of Session judgment issued on Friday, Lord Richardson ruled in their favour and concluded that councillors had been given incorrect legal advice about the impact of their March 2022 decision.

Rosie Walker, partner and head of litigation at Gilson Gray, who acted for the United Sex Workers (USW) along with Counsel David Welsh throughout its legal challenge, commented: “This is a fantastic and very well-deserved result. I am delighted for the USW and all its members. They were incredibly brave to take on this fight to protect their livelihoods and were determined to see it through despite the many challenges put in their way.

“City of Edinburgh Council tried very hard to prevent USW from joining the action and attempted to block the Protective Expenses Order granted by the court. However, at the end of the day, the court has agreed with our argument that the nil-cap was unlawful and the Council will now have to look at the decision again.

“If it had been upheld, the Council’s nil-cap decision would have resulted in the closure of all strip clubs in the city. That would have meant many of USW’s members losing their livelihoods or having to move away from their homes and families to find work elsewhere.

“The Court held that the Council’s Regulatory Committee wrongly determined the effect of the nil-cap and this rendered its decision unlawful. City of Edinburgh Council also argued that our challenge was premature because, after proceedings were raised, the Council voted to present a fresh report to the Regulatory Committee on the nil cap policy.

“The Court also held that the Council’s prematurity argument was not well founded and that our challenge could proceed, which is a highly positive decision for USW and its members.”

A USW spokesperson said: “The council’s nil-cap decision, if upheld, would have resulted in the closure of all strip clubs in the city. This would have meant many of our members losing their livelihoods or having to move away from their homes and families to find work elsewhere.

“Not only is this a huge win for strippers in Edinburgh, who are no longer facing the prospect of forced mass-unemployment in the middle of a recession, but for the working rights of strippers across the Britain.”