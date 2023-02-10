Winton House is an outstanding example. This traditional detached villa is set in one of Bothwell’s largest plots, giving almost half an acre of enclosed garden grounds.

Seamlessly extended and upgraded in recent years, this villa has a broad frontage set well back from Silverwells Crescent, while inside, the accommodation spans 3,500 sq ft and combines original period features with contemporary additions – most notably, an indoor heated swimming pool with sauna and shower area.

The ground floor layout includes an impressive reception hall, formal lounge, dining room, sitting/family room with stairs up to a contemporary fitted kitchen and informal dining area, plus cloakroom, study, and swimming pool complex, a visually striking space with doors at one end to the garden.

Upstairs are six bedrooms, including an impressive master suite with dressing room, en suite, and rear-facing balcony, while bedroom two also has a dressing room and en suite.

Finished to a high specification throughout, this home features hardwood and tiled flooring, and a very stylish contemporary kitchen fitted with white gloss units, Corian work surfaces, integrated appliances, LED floor lighting, and two sets of bi-fold doors onto the south-facing deck and mature, easily maintained gardens.

The property also has a monobloc driveway at the front, providing parking for several vehicles and leading to a detached garage.

Although it now adjoins Uddingston and offers easy access to Glasgow city centre, Bothwell has managed to retain its unique village identity whilst also benefitting from nearby links to the M74 at the Raith interchange. Local amenities and attractions include independent boutique shops, hotel, restaurants, dramatic ruins of Bothwell Castle, and access to the river.

Winton House is for sale with Corum’s Newton Mearns office at offers over £1.175m.