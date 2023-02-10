THE conservation village of Bothwell in South Lanarkshire is a longstanding property hotspot going back to the Victorian era, when clean air and proximity to the River Clyde made it a favourite location for wealthy Glasgow merchants. Here they would build substantial villas and mansion houses predominantly from the local red sandstone, many of which are now A or B-listed.
Winton House is an outstanding example. This traditional detached villa is set in one of Bothwell’s largest plots, giving almost half an acre of enclosed garden grounds.
Seamlessly extended and upgraded in recent years, this villa has a broad frontage set well back from Silverwells Crescent, while inside, the accommodation spans 3,500 sq ft and combines original period features with contemporary additions – most notably, an indoor heated swimming pool with sauna and shower area.
The ground floor layout includes an impressive reception hall, formal lounge, dining room, sitting/family room with stairs up to a contemporary fitted kitchen and informal dining area, plus cloakroom, study, and swimming pool complex, a visually striking space with doors at one end to the garden.
Upstairs are six bedrooms, including an impressive master suite with dressing room, en suite, and rear-facing balcony, while bedroom two also has a dressing room and en suite.
Finished to a high specification throughout, this home features hardwood and tiled flooring, and a very stylish contemporary kitchen fitted with white gloss units, Corian work surfaces, integrated appliances, LED floor lighting, and two sets of bi-fold doors onto the south-facing deck and mature, easily maintained gardens.
The property also has a monobloc driveway at the front, providing parking for several vehicles and leading to a detached garage.
Although it now adjoins Uddingston and offers easy access to Glasgow city centre, Bothwell has managed to retain its unique village identity whilst also benefitting from nearby links to the M74 at the Raith interchange. Local amenities and attractions include independent boutique shops, hotel, restaurants, dramatic ruins of Bothwell Castle, and access to the river.
Winton House is for sale with Corum’s Newton Mearns office at offers over £1.175m.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here