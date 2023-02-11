A couple who own spas across the UK have confronted First Minister Nicola Sturgeon over tax breaks for Scottish businesses.
The family firm claims that tax support given to firms south of the Border is not being matched by the Scottish Government amid a relative shortfall to firms in Scotland of more than £200 million, a figure disputed by the SNP administration.
Michael and Becky Lumsden, who operate 21 venues under the PURE Spa & Beauty brand employing over 200, wrote to Ms Sturgeon to call for parity, and to criticise Tom Arthur, Scottish public finance minister, over claims he made Scotland “already provide the most generous package of rates relief for businesses anywhere in the UK”.
The Edinburgh-based firm, which operates eight spas in England, faces a tax bill of £75,000 for Scottish venues that would not be applied south of the Border.
While there was some respite for Scottish businesses by the signalling of a row-back on aspects of the planned alcohol advertising ban, pressures that originated from Holyrood including the timing of the deposit and return scheme for single-use containers and business rates remain major issues.
Liz Smith, the Conservative MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife, earlier told The Times: “The Scottish Fiscal Commission has estimated that John Swinney’s failure to match the support being provided elsewhere has cost Scottish firms £200 million.”
Mr Lumsden wrote to the First Minister for more business support for “the retail, leisure and hospitality businesses in Scotland who are desperately in need as they recover from Covid, face escalating energy costs, inflationary pressures, interest costs and low consumer confidence resulting from the cost of living impact”.
He said: “A retail, leisure and hospitality business occupying a property with a rateable value of £20,000 will have paid £18,675 in Scotland versus £7,485 in England over the two-year Covid recovery period.
“This represents an additional tax on the business for being located in Scotland of £11,190. In percentage terms the Scottish business is paying 150 per cent more tax in non-domestic rates than the English one."
The row comes after The Herald told last week how owners of restaurants, pubs, clubs, hotels and spas are among the worst hit in a new post-pandemic financial crunch and are laying the blame at the door of the First Minister.
The Scottish Government responded on Friday: “In his follow-up reply to a parliamentary question, Mr Arthur should have referred to the Scottish Budget offering the most generous ‘small’ business relief package in the UK – as he had already made clear in his original answer. He is happy to clarify that, and the official report will be updated accordingly.
“However, the other claims made by the directors are inaccurate – the Scottish Budget will deliver the lowest poundage in the UK for the fifth year in a row, saving ratepayers an estimated £308 million compared to an inflationary increase, far higher than the £169 million of consequentials received for the equivalent policy in England.
"Over 95 per cent of properties will remain liable for a lower property tax rate than anywhere else in the UK. In total, the Scottish Government’s rates package is estimated to be worth £744 million in 2023-24 ... around half of properties in the retail, hospitality and leisure sectors in Scotland will pay no rates.
“All business support consequentials have been allocated in full.”
It comes as the collapse of another historic Scottish retailer sets alarm bells ringing, with deputy business editor Scott Wright writing: “All 170 M&Co stores will now close for the final time in spring, taking with them the livelihoods of nearly 2,000 people and sealing the demise of yet another established name on the Scottish high street.”
Business correspondent Kristy Dorsey also looks at retail, as “controversial retail billionaire Mike Ashley has reportedly got Dundee’s Overgate Centre on his shopping list”.
Also this week, business editor Ian McConnell turns the focus on “the Tory obsession with tax cuts” which was thrust back into the spotlight by former Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
"It never seems that far away, even in the most difficult of times. And, with the Tories now way behind Labour in the polls and presumably with a firm eye on the next general election, it seems very much like just a matter of time before the low-tax mantra cranks up again," he writes.
