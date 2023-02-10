The rail network throughout the UK has been hit by walkouts since the middle of last year, with the union looking to secure a pay rise in line with inflation, a job security agreement and no detrimental changes being imposed on terms, conditions and working practices.

Proposed changes by Network Rail have been deemed "unhealthy and unworkable" by the RMT.

The Scottish Government agreed a deal with ScotRail staff who are RMT members in November, but strikes elsewhere in the network still mean issues north of the border.

On Friday it was announced that the union have rejected the latest offer, as they pledged to continue industrial action for as long as it takes.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: "We have carried out an in-depth consultation of our 40,000 members and the message we have received loud and clear is to reject these dreadful offers.

"Our members cannot accept the ripping up of their terms and conditions or to have safety standards on the railway put into jeopardy under the guise of so-called modernisation.

"If our union did accept these offers, we would see a severe reduction in scheduled maintenance tasks, making the railways less safe, the closure of all ticket offices and thousands of jobs stripped out of the industry when the railways need more investment not less.

"We have carried out an extensive listening exercise and our members have spoken.

"It is now time for the employers and the government to listen to railway workers in their tens of thousands.

"Our industrial campaign will continue for as long as it takes to get a negotiated settlement that meets our members reasonable expectations on jobs, pay and working conditions."