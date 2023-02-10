A plane was forced to carry out an emergency landing at Prestwick Airport shortly after departing the Scottish capital.
Delta flight 209 departed Edinburgh Airport bound for New York at 11.03 on Friday morning.
Data from flight tracking website FlightRadar24 shows flight diverting to Prestwick Airport shortly after passing over Glasgow.
Delta Air Lines confirmed the flight safely diverted to Prestwick after a mechanical issue with the aircraft.
The Scottish Fire & Rescue Service said crews were called to Prestwick Airport at 11.23am on Friday.
There were no injuries reported and firefighters left the scene at 12.57pm.
A Delta Air Lines spokesperson said: "Delta flight 209 from Edinburgh to New York-JFK safely diverted to Prestwick, Glasgow after a mechanical issue with the aircraft.
"We apologise to our customers for this inconvenience and are working to get them to their final destination as quickly as possible.
"The plane landed safely in Prestwick and our maintenance teams are evaluating the aircraft. We’ll be in touch with any updates."
