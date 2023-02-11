The elaborate neon frontage, erected in 1985 during the Ballroom’s renaissance, is believed to be the largest of its kind in the UK.

It has featured on an Apple Iphone billboard campaign in the United States and even been replicated as a stage backdrop by Glasgow’s own kings of indie pop Franz Ferdinand.

Now Glasgow City Council has said it would “welcome” any move to see the neon sign granted listed landmark status like that already afforded to prestigious buildings such as Charles Rennie Mackintosh’s Scotland Street School, the Argyll Arcade and Glasgow Cathedral.

Councillor Susan Aitken, Leader of Glasgow City Council, told The Herald: “The Barrowlands neon sign is a recognised symbol of Glasgow across the world, embodying not just a unique and legendary venue but the spirit of the whole city. We would welcome formal status for what is unquestionably one of the most-recognised symbols of Glasgow.”

MSP John Mason, whose Glasgow Shettleston constituency covers the area where the Barrowland Ballroom is located, said he would also be “open” to seeing the venue’s neon sign listed.

He told The Herald: “I guess when something is listed it can push up maintenance costs and make life more difficult and expensive for the owners. So I would be interested in their thoughts. But having said that, I would be open to its being listed if there was a general feeling that is should be.”

It comes after Historic Environment Scotland, which assesses buildings for listing in Scotland, confirmed to The Herald that the legislation and policy it works is now more flexible than it was when it declined a previous bid to grant both the venue and its iconic sign protected status back in 2006.

The campaign was started by Alan Pert, former Professor of Architecture at Strathclyde University Department of Architecture and director of NORD Architecture, amid concerns at the time over the long-term future of the venue and won support from ex-Lord Provost of Glasgow Alex Mosson, the Glasgow Nightclub Forum and several city concert promoters.

The venue’s general manager, Tom Joyes, also backed the bid, saying at the time: “The sign is a major landmark for Glasgow and of the Scottish music scene, and although we haven't looked at what the up or downsides would be to the place getting listed status, I would be delighted if it could be preserved.

The idea behind the campaign was: save the cultural icon of the sign, and so save the Barrowlands as a live music venue.

Historic Environment Scotland is reported to have turned down the request in 2006 as the sign did not meet its “rigorous standards as a building of special architectural or historic interest”, and while the sign itself had “cultural significance, it was not possible for ‘elements’ of a building to be listed, as the listing would need to cover everything at the statutory address.

This has since changed, with Historic Environment Scotland confirming to The Herald that the legislation and policy it now works to allows for a lot of flexibility to designate parts or features of any building as listed, although it would normally still look at the importance of a whole site before making any decision.

A spokesperson for Historic Environment Scotland said: “Historic Scotland was asked to consider listing the Barrowland Ballroom and sign in 2006 and decided at the time not to list it.We are always happy to consider any site for designation, and anyone can ask us to do so by contacting us via our website.”

The neon sign replaced the original sign that adorned the roof of The Barrowland Ballroom when it first opened back in 1934 as a ballroom.

Depicting a man pushing a wheelbarrow and complete with a flash mechanism that gave the impression of spinning wheels, it was believed to be the first animated neon sign in the UK.

The original building was destroyed by fire in 1958. It was rebuilt and reopened to the public on Christmas Eve of 1960, with the cartwheel of the wheelbarrow from the original neon sign - the only remaining fixture rescued from the fire - now located on the ceiling in the main foyer area.