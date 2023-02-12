Gone are the (relatively recent) days when a Dunedin Consort concert always meant early choral music and Professor John Butt conducting his own take on the score. Not only is the direction of the group now shared with associates and guests by the music director, but its instrumental ensemble is a specialist powerhouse of familiar faces in its own right.

This weekend’s exploration of early symphonies composed by “Papa” Haydn when he was a young man also included the A major Cello Concerto of Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach, son of Johann Sebastian, whose music was better known in the mid-1700s than that of his father. In the immaculate acoustic of the auditorium built for the RSNO at Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, it featured Jonathan Manson, the superb exponent of the baroque cello whose continuo playing is a regular highlight of Dunedin recitals.

The work – and certainly this performance of it – proved no virtuoso showpiece, however, as later well-known cello concertos are. Under the direction of Peter Whelan at the harpsichord – himself an alumnus of the Dunedin orchestra as a bassoonist – it was all about the ensemble and although there is music where the spotlight is firmly on the soloist, like the high entry at the start of the Largo second movement, it was the integration of the top line with the beautifully-balanced group that mattered most.

If there was a particular musician that the audience noted, in fact it was as likely to be bassist Christine Sticher, whose solo excursions in the third movements of both the Seventh and Eighth Symphonies of Haydn were features of Whelan’s account of the works. She, Joe Qiu on bassoon, and, for much of the concert, flautist Georgia Browne, were the sole exponents of their instruments for most of the night, the most obvious evidence of the demands of this small band where everyone is individually audible.

The first of the three Haydns, No 6, “Le matin”, is probably most often heard alone, but really the trio (No 7 is “Le midi” and No 8 “Le soir”) belong together, a structure suggested by Prince Paul Anton Esterhazy to his new court employee when Haydn was just 29, perhaps in response to the international popularity of Vivaldi’s Four Seasons.

If the imaginative pictorial narrative the composer brought to the project is most evident in “Le matin” – especially Haydnesque in the “music lesson” of the second movement, featuring the orchestra leader, violinist Matthew Truscott – the whole sequence is a delight. Under Whelan it was also clear how, as he did with his string quartets, Haydn was laying down a template for the future shape of Western music.