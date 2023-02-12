Four stars
Gone are the (relatively recent) days when a Dunedin Consort concert always meant early choral music and Professor John Butt conducting his own take on the score. Not only is the direction of the group now shared with associates and guests by the music director, but its instrumental ensemble is a specialist powerhouse of familiar faces in its own right.
This weekend’s exploration of early symphonies composed by “Papa” Haydn when he was a young man also included the A major Cello Concerto of Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach, son of Johann Sebastian, whose music was better known in the mid-1700s than that of his father. In the immaculate acoustic of the auditorium built for the RSNO at Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, it featured Jonathan Manson, the superb exponent of the baroque cello whose continuo playing is a regular highlight of Dunedin recitals.
Read More: Review: Scottish Opera presents the Verdi Collection
The work – and certainly this performance of it – proved no virtuoso showpiece, however, as later well-known cello concertos are. Under the direction of Peter Whelan at the harpsichord – himself an alumnus of the Dunedin orchestra as a bassoonist – it was all about the ensemble and although there is music where the spotlight is firmly on the soloist, like the high entry at the start of the Largo second movement, it was the integration of the top line with the beautifully-balanced group that mattered most.
If there was a particular musician that the audience noted, in fact it was as likely to be bassist Christine Sticher, whose solo excursions in the third movements of both the Seventh and Eighth Symphonies of Haydn were features of Whelan’s account of the works. She, Joe Qiu on bassoon, and, for much of the concert, flautist Georgia Browne, were the sole exponents of their instruments for most of the night, the most obvious evidence of the demands of this small band where everyone is individually audible.
The first of the three Haydns, No 6, “Le matin”, is probably most often heard alone, but really the trio (No 7 is “Le midi” and No 8 “Le soir”) belong together, a structure suggested by Prince Paul Anton Esterhazy to his new court employee when Haydn was just 29, perhaps in response to the international popularity of Vivaldi’s Four Seasons.
If the imaginative pictorial narrative the composer brought to the project is most evident in “Le matin” – especially Haydnesque in the “music lesson” of the second movement, featuring the orchestra leader, violinist Matthew Truscott – the whole sequence is a delight. Under Whelan it was also clear how, as he did with his string quartets, Haydn was laying down a template for the future shape of Western music.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here