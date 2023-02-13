Love letters…

…straight from your heart, as the old 1945 classic puts it, sang first by US songstress Ketty Lester, before Elvis recorded it in the 1960s, and then in the 1980s, Alison Moyet released her version. What a song too – "I memorise every line, I kiss the name that you sign... love letters straight from your heart.”

Except?





We aren’t writing them anymore. The love hasn’t gone – worldwide, around one billion Valentine's Day cards will be exchanged tomorrow – but a new study has found that the art of writing a love letter is lost, with half of modern day Brits confessing to never having penned a romantic note.

Once upon a time…

These letters were the staple currency of every romance, but amid this hi-tech era, your smartphone is more likely to buzz. The Post Office research reveals just 50 per cent of young Brits, aged 18 to 29 have written and sent a love missive in the post, with a third (31%) saying it is old-fashioned and 33% of Brits of all ages claiming they “would be embarrassed to send a love letter”.

OMG I LUV U 4 EVA?





Yes, apparently 31% think it is easier to send a text. In fact, a third said it would be “strange” to receive a love letter, despite 51% of the 2000 Brits polled agreeing it is more personal and 40% acknowledging they are more romantic communications.

In the history books… ?





There are a fair few collections of historically famous love letters, including French emperor Napoleon's missives to his wife Joséphine, in which he assured her "my happiness is to be near you... the charms of the incomparable Joséphine kindle continually a burning and a glowing flame in my heart.” Prince Albert memorably told Queen Victoria in a romantic missive "that your image fills my whole soul", while Johnny Cash told June Carter Cash "the ring of fire still burns around you”.

Nowadays?





You are more likely to get a WhatsApp gif of something like a cat with lovehearts for eyes. Laura Joseph, Post Office customer experience director, said: “Our research has shown that the art of the love letters is dying out across the UK with many of us too embarrassed or unsure about how to show their feelings to loved ones on paper.”

If you have some old letters lying around?





Be careful – 17% said they still read them regularly and that their partner doesn’t know.

The good news is?





When it comes to matters of the heart, it seems Brits are more comfortable buying gifts, with 40% planning to surprise their loved one with a present tomorrow, while around the world each year, around 50 million roses are received on Valentine’s Day.

In a nutshell?





Roses are red, violets are blue, this is not a love letter, but it’s the best I can do. ❤️