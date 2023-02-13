Somewhere in the print archives of our sister title the Glasgow Times is a diary I wrote about that 10-week journey to get to the start-line of the Glasgow Women’s 10k.

Looking at those photos now, almost 18 years later, I can see the doubts as I mock-up post-run stretches for our photographer.

Approaching 30, a time when many take stock and resolve to make positive life changes, I enrolled on one of the council-run 10k training courses fearing I wouldn’t be able to last a minute.

Beginning with a 10-minute walk-jog along Tollcross Road in Glasgow’s East End, the volunteer coaches coached us steadily up the kilometress.

We were buoyed by the camaraderie of the other women and the enthusiasm of the volunteer coaches.

My own was Ann Lister, a former heavy smoker, with an infectious laugh who took up running later in life and had a multitude of tips at her disposal to get us through the mental battles that – still – accompany my runs.

Most of the women on those courses had never run before, haunted by the unpleasant experience of school cross-country, which seems geared toward those who already ran like gazelles.

With the benefit of a well-thought out and supportive training regime, I made it round the south side course comfortably in exactly an hour, my target time.

That race kick-started a habit that got me fitter than I’d ever been but arguably more importantly, transformed my mental health.

The fact that running is difficult is part of its appeal, the rewards only come with patience and perseverance. So many life lessons are learned along the road.

Perversely, I enjoy hills because of the reward on the other side and they have helped me cope with life’s ups and downs too.

I’ve run dozens of races from Inverness to Amsterdam but nothing quite compared to the atmosphere of the Glasgow Women’s 10k.

Many women are competing for PBs in women-only races, of course, but there is a feeling of support and inclusivity. Achieving a good time is not the sum total of running.

When the original race was scrapped ,Glasgow Life said the event had reached its goal of encouraging more women into sport and it had declined in popularity.

Clearly, those at GSI Events, think there is still a market for a women-only race and it is launching a new event in June, alongside the men-only races it runs.

I’d like to see Glasgow Club, the city’s network of leisure centres, re-launch women-only beginner running groups to complement the event, if demand is there, of course.

The stats show that girls are still trailing behind boys in sport but if that love is not fostered in school, events like this might pick up the late-comers like me.