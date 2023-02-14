While much has been said about the potential damage in terms of jobs and investment that would accompany a wholesale restriction on alcohol and advertising and promotion, a further area of concern is its impact on the Intellectual Property (IP) held by Scottish-based drinks producers. Companies have invested significant resources on their IP to safeguard their brand ownership.

The value of this IP is fundamental to a brand’s success in a global marketplace, yet the Scottish Government appears to misunderstand, or is simply disregarding, its importance. The consultation provides that when one removes marketing strategies “alcohol products in each beverage sub-sector are essentially variations of the same thing”. This perspective fails to acknowledge the effort and investment made by Scottish drinks companies to ensure their high-quality end products are unique and distinguished from competitors.

The fact is that consumers rely on more than just a generic word or name when electing which product to buy. A company’s IP – which can include its brand, trade mark, logo, marketing materials, and even the shape of its bottle – helps differentiate between higher and lesser quality products.

While price may not always be the determining factor for consumers, if alcohol brands become less recognisable, the companies behind them will have less incentive to invest in innovation, increase quality, and develop new offerings including zero or low alcohol ranges which have seen significant growth in recent years.

Many of the arguments behind the alcohol advertising and promotion consultation are similar to those that supported the ban on tobacco packaging. This, however, ignores the fact that for the majority, alcohol consumption is enjoyed on a moderate level (unlike smoking), and that drinks companies make a wider contribution to Scotland’s tourism offering and economy.

While the Scottish Government consultation does not go as far as calling for plain packaging for alcohol products, it does look at potential means of making brands far less visible which could also include banning of all drinks brand sponsored events.

As well as further diminishing the value of a company’s IP, such a measure would be hugely damaging for many sporting and community events which rely on this financial support. Preventing children and other vulnerable groups from being exposed to alcohol promotions is undeniably sensible, but a blanket ban would have a detrimental impact and make some events unviable.

The Scottish Government should be supported in seeking to address the serious issue of alcohol abuse in Scotland, but its approach should look at the root causes behind this problem and focus on education and treatment. Punishing our globally-focused drinks companies, including preventing them from utilising their IP that has been developed over decades and, in some cases, centuries, will only bring economic hardship to a flagship industry.

Neeraj Thomas is a Partner and IP specialist at law firm CMS