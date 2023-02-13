BBC SSO/Runnicles

Usher Hall, Edinburgh

Keith Bruce

five stars

SIR Donald Runnicles made his career in Europe and the United States, but our chief enthusiasm is for the alchemical relationship he enjoys with the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra, forged at the Edinburgh International Festival and tempered during his tenure as Chief Conductor at Glasgow’s City Halls.

Now Conductor Emeritus of the SSO, the Edinburgh musician was bound to draw a good crowd to the Usher Hall for the last of his three performances of Mahler’s epic Ninth Symphony, but there were other sound reasons for choosing to hear him conduct the work in the Usher Hall rather than at the orchestra’s Glasgow home – from where it was broadcast on Radio 3 last Thursday evening – or the recently refurbished Music Hall in Aberdeen.

Mahler 9 is a huge, and yet enigmatic, composition that requires a lot of space in which to reveal its mysteries. From the first crescendo of the opening movement, after its oddly tentative, hesitant opening bars, it was clear that the Edinburgh venue would allow Runnicles to deliver a definitive account of the symphony. The BBC clearly believed that too, because its microphones were in place to capture this performance as well.

It will be well worth catching that broadcast, whenever it is, because this was indeed the one to hear. That unfolding first movement, admired by successive generations of composers, was a wonder, introducing ingredients that would distinguish the performance: a superb horn section, led by former principal Alberto Menendez Escribano, the resonant pair of harps located among the low strings, Portuguese flautist Frederico Paixao making a sparkling guest contribution, the muted brass, and Gordon Rigby’s masterly precision on the timpani.

Mahler’s fascinatingly individual range of orchestral tonal colour moves to another dimension in the boisterous two central movements, and if they are sometimes described as “rustic”, it was a very complex and multi-layered rusticity we heard here.

Whatever the listener takes from the work’s unbearably moving finale – a last will and testament or a celebration of life and legacy – it was an exquisitely structured experience, the SSO strings as rich and full as I’ve heard them and always the dominant voice, joined incrementally by bassoons, the rest of the winds, then brass and percussion, and all perfectly balanced by the conductor.

When the last bar faded away there was at least half a minute’s profound silence in the auditorium before an almost imperceptible signal from the conductor gave permission to applaud. As much as the musicians, everyone in the hall was, in that moment, in the hands of Sir Donald Runnicles.