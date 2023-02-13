Psychological and cosmetic reasons are the reasons why most people decide to go ahead with the treatment at Seneca Medical Group – a process which is now remarkably straight-forward, with Tim describing his own procedure as ‘remarkably easy’ where he ‘didn't feel a thing’.

He said: “I think the result so far is fantastic even though it is quite early, the medical team was awesome and the procedure itself was so easy that I fell asleep twice!

“My friends and family were initially sceptical, but now they’ve seen the result they think the decision was a no-brainer. Since having my procedure done, I’ve recommended four friends to Seneca Medical Group already. Two are having their procedure done early next year!”

Although seeking a solution to hair loss can be stressful, there is some good news, as Scotland is home to some of the most well-equipped clinics for hair loss treatments and hair transplantations in Europe thanks to Seneca Medical Group.

It is believed more than 650,000 men like Tim each year globe have hair transplantation treatments – which now have an astonishing success rate. Seneca Medical Group has stood the test of time and keep thriving with 35 years of experience - with successful clinics in Glasgow and diagnostic centres in Edinburgh and Aberdeen.

With 35 years of experience and thousands of people trusting the Seneca Medical Group for this significant transformation in their lives, the clinics of Seneca are a real game changer in hair loss treatment, providing top-quality results at an affordable cost.

The company is constantly evolving and empowering their position driven by the mission and the values they began with - which have granted them an international reputation.

To date, the company has treated over 43,000 hair loss patients and more than 160 doctors and nurses have been trained and certified in hair restoration treatments and procedures.

Seneca Glasgow's multi-awarded team offer personalised treatment of each case, achieved through the 'Total Care' system of diagnosis and treatment that allows each patient to receive the most appropriate transplant according to their needs.

With the extensive research, proper diagnosis, structured training, and effective treatment, Seneca Medical Group holds the first place in innovations in the hair restoration field and is constantly developing new techniques and tools for the treatment of hair loss.

The certified specialists of Seneca Medical Group contribute to the design and implementation of a personalized treatment program.

Dealing with alopecia is a timeless demand for all those who experience it. Some, sooner or later come to terms with their new image but others are in constant search of solutions - until they choose the path of hair transplantation.

In this context, we asked Seneca Medical Group to tell us the points that in terms of hair transplantation are not widely known.

How is hair transplantation performed? In hair transplantation, hair follicles are taken from the back of the patient's head, which are individually implanted in the area where thinning occurs.

How effective is it? Well, it is the most effective method of treating hair loss as its effects last forever. Thousands of patients who trusted Seneca confirm this.

It is also seen in the hair of celebrities such as Ronald de Boer, Wayne Rooney, Gordon Ramsey, Lewis Hamilton, and many others.

To some the shaved head is nice but no one wants to feel bad about their external appearance, and hair loss is a condition that can affect psychology and limit sociability.

It is a procedure that can be done in a few hours and without hassle. The advantages of Seneca Medical Group include the specially designed and patented tools and equipment through which the doctor implants directly the hair follicles giving 100% natural result and high density.

Thanks to the trained and certified staff and the most advanced systems available at the Seneca clinics in Scotland, patients have at their disposal, at every stage of treatment, the most appropriate and personalised care. So, if you are worried about hair loss, do not hesitate. Contact the Seneca team and book an appointment at one of the clinics in Glasgow or Edinburgh.

