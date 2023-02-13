A man repeatedly touched a woman on a train between Glasgow Queen Street Station and Haymarket on January 13.

The incident took place between 4.15pm and 5pm with the man repeatedly touching the woman's leg with his leg.

He later put his hand underneath his newspaper and touched the victim on her left leg with his hand.

The woman changed seats at Linlithgow and later left the train at Haymarket while the man remained on the train.

READ MORE: 19-year-old arrested following teenager’s death in Edinburgh

The British Transport Police are now searching for a man who may have information that can help with their enquiry.

The man is described as Asian, tall and of a medium build with black hair.

He was wearing a dark jacket and blue jeans and was carrying a newspaper.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP by calling 0800 40 50 40 or by texting 61016 – with reference 2300004611.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.