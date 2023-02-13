The incident happened on Balmore Road in the north of the city around 6.15pm on Sunday, and also involved an off-road motorcycle.

The 79-year-old male pedestrian died at the scene.

Police have since named the deceased as David Gow.

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the fatal collision to come forward.

Sergeant Roy McCarney said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“We are working to establish the full circumstances which led to this collision and I would urge anyone who may have information to come forward. We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam or private CCTV footage from the area around the time of the collision.

“Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting reference 2843 of 12 February.”