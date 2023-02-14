Foreign affairs – continued
THERE are a few eternal conundrums that scientists and philosophers have never been wise enough to answer, such as what is the meaning of life? Why do bad things happen to good people? And – most important of all – if technology is so advanced, why has the triple-decker bus not yet been invented?
The Diary has no scientists or philosophers on the payroll, yet we are adept at dealing with life’s mysteries.
For example, yesterday we mentioned that reader Margaret Forbes has been entertaining Akiko, the mother of one of Celtic’s Japanese footballers. Other readers demanded to know how Margaret bagged such a privilege.
So we ask Margaret, and she explains that Akiko practises Nichiren Buddhism, and wanted to meet others of the faith in Scotland, and that happens to include Margaret.
“That’s why she came to visit,” says Margaret. “And I was able to introduce her to hot cross buns – she thought they were delicious!”
The Diary wonders how Akiko would have reacted if she’d sampled tattie scones. Probably decided to settle in Scotia for good…
Pegged out
NEWSHOUND Ian Noble from Carstairs Village read that a crime boss with a wooden leg was apprehended after 30 years on the run.
“Shouldn’t that be 30 years on the hop?” inquires Ian.
Mortifying moniker
THE Diary recently heard about a firm of funeral directors called YOLO (You Only Leave Once). Musing on other suitable acronyms for morticians, David Donaldson suggests GTF, which sounds a tad rude for a final send-off – though David assures us it stands for… Good Traditional Funerals.
Modern romance
VALENTINE’S Day is upon us, meaning that – curses! – we must dote upon our partners for a hellish 24 hours of vulgar sentimentality.
Even the stone-hearted Diary has grudgingly been dragged into the fray, for we’re currently deciding upon the worst reply to the sentence: “I love you.”
Tom Harvey suggests: “Pipe down, pal. Or I’m asking for a new cell mate.”
A tall tale
“CONCRETE and glass are mostly made from sand,” points out reader Mark Ramsden, “which means skyscrapers are just tall sandcastles.”
Read more from the Diary: Excuse over Celtic player's mother earns accolade
Work or shirk?
THE teenage son of reader Alice Jones has long wanted to study medicine, though he recently changed his mind. Alice inquired why.
“The school careers advisor said it entails hard work, discipline and perseverance,” sighed the youth. “I’ve got no time for all that.”
Getting the sack
CURIOUS reader Nicola Munro asks: “If a mail worker loses their job, does that mean they’re relieved of their post?”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here