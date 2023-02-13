The fire broke out at the popular walking spot in Holyrood Park around 10.30pm on Sunday.

Two fire engines were sent to the scene nearby St Margater's Loch, with crews keeping watch overnight.

Emergency Services have now left the scene after it was ensured there were no chances of the fire reigniting.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "We were alerted at 10.30pm on Sunday, 12 February to reports of a fire affecting an area of gorse at St Margaret's Loch, Arthur's Seat, Edinburgh.

"Operations Control mobilised two appliances to the scene, where crews kept a watching brief during the night. The area affected measured approximately 50 square metres.

"Crews have now left the scene after ensuring the area had been made safe."