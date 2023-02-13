Barry Martin, 38, died last month after he was critically injured while tackling a fire which had engulfed the former Jenners department store on January 23.

He succumbed to his injuries in hospital four days later.

On Monday, crews lined up outside fire stations around the country to pay tribute to the man at 11am.

Today we joined together to observe a minute's silence to remember our friend and colleague, Firefighter Barry Martin.



Barry died on Friday, 27 January following the injuries he sustained during a large-scale fire in Edinburgh earlier that week. pic.twitter.com/5liqisWAkh — Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (@fire_scot) February 13, 2023

A funeral is due to take place at St Giles' Cathedral on Friday.

The funeral cortege will depart from McDonald Road Dire Station before making its way up from the base of the Royal Mile ahead of the 12.30pm service.

Mr Martin is survived by his wife and two children.

He is the first Scottish firefighter to die in the line of duty since Ewan Williamson, who died after being injured in Edinburgh in 2009.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) thanked firefighters across the UK for "marking this poignant moment".

Members of the UK International Search and Rescue Team, including four Scottish firefighters, also marked their tribute from Turkey where they are assisting after a major earthquake.

At the height of the fire in the former department building, 22 fire engines were at the scene tackling the "very serious and complex incident".

More than 100 firefighters joined the efforts to bring the flames under control.

Two of the other firefighters who were taken to hospital were treated for smoke inhalation, and two were treated for burns.

We also thank colleagues from the @UK_ISAR_TEAM in Turkey - including four of our own firefighters from Scotland - who took the to gather from the earthquake disaster area to pay their own moving tribute. pic.twitter.com/vt4mIqlvo9 — Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (@fire_scot) February 13, 2023

MSPs have called for Mr Martin to be posthumously awarded the George Cross, an accolade which dates back to 1940 and recognises acts of extreme bravery carried out by civilians.