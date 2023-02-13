Wayne Couzens has admitted three counts of indecent exposure before he abducted, raped and murdered Sarah Everard.
The former Metropolitan Police officer, 49, pleaded guilty on Monday to three counts of indecent exposure in Kent between November 2020 and February 2021.
They took place in woodland and a McDonald’s.
He entered the pleas at the Old Bailey by video link from Frankland jail where he is serving a whole-life sentence for the murder of Ms Everard, 33, in March 2021.
Couzens had a long grey beard and wore a grey tracksuit.
On November 13 2020, he stepped out of a woodland in Deal, Kent, naked and masturbated as a woman cycled past.
A few months later, on different occasions on February 14 and 27 2021, Couzens exposed his genitals to staff at a drive-in McDonald’s at Swanley service station.
He is said to have looked straight at them sat in his car, showing his erect penis, while handing his card to pay for food.
Couzens also pleaded not guilty to an indecent exposure charge relating to an alleged incident in June 2015.
The plea was accepted but he will not face trial over the charge as it was left on file.
He will be sentenced on March 6.
