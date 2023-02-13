The Queen Consort has tested positive for Covid for a second time.
Camilla has been forced to cancel appearances at events across the country this week after contracting the virus.
The royal previously contracted the virus last February.
The Queen Consort is said to be in good spirits and resting and is disappointed not to be able to fulfil her engagements.
Buckingham Palace said in a statement: “After suffering the symptoms of a cold, Her Majesty The Queen Consort has tested positive for the Covid virus.
“With regret, she has therefore cancelled all her public engagements for this week and sends her sincere apologies to those who had been due to attend them.”
She was due to visit Elmhurst Ballet School in Edgbaston, Birmingham, on Tuesday, to celebrate its centenary, and later that day a library in Telford to thank staff and representatives from outreach and voluntary groups for their contribution to the community.
A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace previously confirmed the Queen Consort was suffering from a "seasonal illness".
