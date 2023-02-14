Following years of disruption, strikes and work to rule on the part of many teachers causing serious disruption to the education of pupils, in 2000 the Labour/LibDem coalition appointed the respected Professor Gavin McCrone to conduct an independent review into the pay and conditions of service of Scottish teachers. This was a most thorough exercise that was widely praised.

The EIS congratulated Professor McCrone for leading what it described as "a unique process of discourse and dialogue" between all the interested parties – teachers, local authorities and the Scottish government. A sample of teachers were asked to complete diaries of their working week and others, including myself as a secondary head teacher, were interviewed and asked questions about the demands of the job.

The findings of the report were widely welcomed. The working week for teachers was set out with the welcome addition to class contact hours of dedicated time for preparation and correction. A recommended 10% salary increase for teachers was accepted by the government and schools got down to uninterrupted work.

Regrettably this settlement in recent years has been undermined by the impact of austerity and the failures on the part of local authorities which have overseen a steady erosion in the provision for schools. Funding has been squeezed; staffing in secondary schools has been weakened with the loss of principal teacher and assistant head teacher posts.

This reduction in career opportunities in secondary schools has been a disincentive for teacher recruitment. Crucially, the withdrawal of classroom assistants has compromised the commendable endeavour to integrate pupils with real challenges to learning into mainstream education. On top of all these challenges of course has been the steady erosion of teaching salaries.

The second suggestion that I would like to make would be to encourage our Education Secretary, Shirley-Anne Somerville, currently arm-wrestling with local authorities, to restore a national staffing standard for our secondary schools. My generation was brought up in the era of the famous Red Book.

This was a very detailed set of calculations prepared by the then HMI that enabled schools and local authorities to work out a customised staffing for each establishment. On top of a basic staffing entitlement based on pupil numbers, additional staff allocations were funded to support, for example, probationary teachers and what were then referred to as “remedial pupils”.

Local authorities could, if they so wished, staff schools above nationally-funded Red Book levels but this would be paid for by an individual local authority. A Government commitment to re-establishing agreed national staffing levels for our schools with additional allocations for indicators of deprivation and integration of special needs youngsters would do much to restore confidence in a service that currently is under siege.

Eric Melvin, Edinburgh

Sad demise of the civil service

REGARDING the use of special advisers to write answers to questions for government ministers (Letters, February 11), I can testify to the golden age before special advisers even existed. During my civil service career, which ended in 1998, the unassailable convention was that speech notes, answers to parliamentary questions and the like were exclusively written by civil servants.

Those impartial civil servants rightly took great pride in knowing that what their ministers said in public was therefore objective, factually sound and – most important of all – free from any sort of politically motivated influence.

Sadly, the civil service has now been ruthlessly and irredeemably politicised by cynical and self-seeking rogues of career politicians. I imagine it is virtually impossible for any civil servant nowadays to achieve the integrity and sense of worth that I enjoyed. The civil service ethos and, consequently, the public utterances of government ministers, are the poorer for it.

Iain Stuart, Glasgow

Cowboy logic on UFOs

MY father thought he was seeing UFOs in the 1970s when travelling to work from his home in Lugar very early in the mornings. He was occasionally seeing a stationary light in the sky which then veered off at impossible speed. We found out years later about American Blackbird spy planes (and developmental hypersonic aircraft) flying out of Machrihanish airbase. The airfield is east/west so my father would see a “stationary” light if it was flying toward him during take-off.

I think of this when I read that America is shooting down objects in their skies without knowing precisely what the objects are ("Trudeau ordered downing of ‘object’ in airspace", The Herald, February 13). General Glen VanHerck, in charge of safeguarding American airspace, hasn’t ruled out that the objects are extraterrestrial. “We come in peace,” say the “Martians” – then bang! Cowboy logic.

GR Weir, Ochiltree

Home defeat in premier league

I WATCHED the London derby between West Ham and Chelsea on Saturday on BT Sport. On reading the team sheets before the match, as far as I could see only one player in each team was eligible to play for England, or any other British team for that matter. Is it any wonder that the home nations cannot win top honours in world or European football?

J Morrison, Inchinnan

Masterclass in nicknames

I MUST thank Maureen McGarry-O'Hanlon for her Hyndland Senior Secondary memory, which I share, of "BROOKS IS BOSS!" (Letters, February 11). It prompted me to take a walk down Amnesia Lane. Hyndland's teachers in the 1960s all had fantastic nicknames, like the Vamp, the Count, Wee Peem, Dirty Dick, Maizie, Flossie, Pinocchio, Bella and more. We all thought they were mad; we had no idea that they preferred it that way, had each adopted a persona, and were hamming it up.

But if memory serves me right, Mr Brooks was not the maths principal in 1966. That was another remarkable teacher, Winnie Watson. I remember on my last day at school in 1969, at close of play, she offered me a cigarette.

Different world.

Dr Hamish Maclaren, Stirling

• BRIAN Chrystal's Latin teacher was Big John Henderson (Letters, February 13). Mine was a Miss Lawson, nicknamed Blossom.

I achieved a pass in only Lower Latin. Mr Chrystal probably moved on to Higher things, but my imagination suggests that lessons from an attractive lady known as Blossom were to be preferred to those from a man known as Big John.

Simplicissimus.

David Miller, Milngavie

