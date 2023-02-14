NURSING leaders have warned that the profession in Scotland is facing an exodus of staff amid “dire” working conditions.
A new report from the Royal College of Nursing said the UK’s “overreliance” on international nursing staff “has the potential to deplete the workforce in other countries”, and urged employers to do more to retain experienced staff.
The report noted that “high numbers of nursing staff are leaving the profession every year, and too few are joining to replace them, as the demand for health care continues to increase”.
The RCN also highlighted evidence from the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) register showing that 2,690 nurses and midwives with addresses in Scotland had left the register in the 12 months to September 2022 - meaning they were no longer practising either on the NHS or privately.
READ MORE: The animals breaking the internet - and why it's good for your mental health
This was an increase of 13 per cent compared to the previous 12 month period, and compares to year-on-year increases of 7% in Wales, 4% in England, and 3% in Northern Ireland.
UK-wide, one in five (19%) of those who quit the NMC register in the 12 months to September 2022 had been nursing for less than 10 years.
They may have been qualified for longer, however, as nurses and midwives can leave and re-join the register, for example to take a career break or time away to raise a family.
A further 16% of leavers in the same period left after being on the register between 10 to 20 years.
The RCN, the Royal College of Midwives, and the GMB trade unions remain in dispute with the Scottish Government over pay, but proposed strike action has been paused while negotiations for the 2022/23 award continue on an “accelerated timetable”.
Talks are expected to conclude by the end of February.
NHS staff on Agenda for Change contracts - which do not include doctors - have been awarded average uplifts of 7.5%, backdated to April 2022.
Lower-earning staff will receive larger increases, but the RCN argued that the deal still falls far short of inflation with salaries already eroded by more than a decade of real-terms pay cuts.
Currently, around one in 10 nursing posts in Scotland are vacant - equivalent to a shortfall of around 4,600 full-time staff.
READ MORE: Ageing, the NHS - and the blood test that could prevent disease before it happens
Colin Poolman, director of RCN Scotland, said: “The increasing numbers of nurses leaving the profession speaks volumes about the dire state that ministers have allowed nursing to fall into through years of underfunding and neglect.
“Nurses are under constant pressure and stress, are regularly working extra, unpaid hours to cover staffing gaps and are then going home feeling like they’ve been unable to provide the quality of care that they want. The toll this takes on staff wellbeing cannot be overestimated.”
Scottish Labour health spokeswoman Jackie Baillie said nurses were “overworked, underpaid, and being forced to work in increasingly challenging environments.
She added: “The fact that more nurses are leaving the profession in Scotland than the rest of the UK is especially concerning.”
Alex Cole-Hamilton, the Scottish LibDem leader and health spokesman, said nurses had “gone over and above the call of duty for too long”.
READ MORE: 'Shock and outrage' as Cancer Research UK axes funding for Beatson clinical trials unit
A spokesman for the Scottish Government said: “Overall NHS staffing and nursing have grown under this government, and we’re committed to supporting nurses with the best pay anywhere in the UK.
“We welcome the constructive negotiations with trade unions, including the RCN, on pay and conditions for NHS Agenda for Change Staff and we hope to deliver a pay offer that responds to the key concerns of staff across the service.
“Talks continue in confidence and we hope to secure agreement in due course.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel