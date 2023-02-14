The New Zealand government declared a national state of emergency on Tuesday after Cyclone Gabrielle battered the country’s north, leaving widespread flooding and destruction.
A firefighter was missing and another was rescued with critical injuries after they were caught in a landslide overnight near the country’s largest city, Auckland, local media reported.
Auckland was swamped two weeks ago by a record-breaking storm that killed four people.
The national emergency declaration enables the government to support affected regions and provide additional resources, emergency management minister Kieran McAnulty said.
READ MORE: Oil services specialist puts £1m into green energy transition
The country was lashed by intense rainfall overnight that forced evacuations and brought widespread flooding, road closures and power outages to more than 60,000 homes.
“This is a significant disaster with a real threat to the lives of New Zealanders,” Mr McAnulty told reporters in the capital Wellington.
The national state of emergency includes six regions where local emergencies had already been declared. They are Auckland, as well as the regions of Northland, Tairawhiti, Bay of Plenty, Waikato and Hawke’s Bay.
A weather station in the Hawke’s Bay and Napier region recorded three times more rain overnight than usually falls for the entire month of February, MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris said.
“It’s going to be wet, sodden devastation around there,” Mr Ferris said.
“We’ve seen the worst of the storm now. We’ve just got to get through today.”
New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said the military was already on the ground on the hardest-hit northern reaches of the North Island, helping with evacuations and keeping essential supplies moving.
🔴🟠🟡— MetService (@MetService) February 14, 2023
Severe Weather Update
Although Cyclone Gabrielle is moving away from New Zealand and severe weather eases in most places before dawn on Wednesday, heavy rain continues to impact parts of central New Zealand through until Thursday.
More info at https://t.co/qHyE5zzql5 pic.twitter.com/HfLlFQUoIe
“I want to acknowledge the situation New Zealanders have been waking up to this morning,” Mr Hipkins told reporters.
“A lot of families displaced. A lot of homes without power. Extensive damage done across the country.
“It will take us a wee while to get a handle on exactly what’s happened and, in due course, helping with the clean-up when we get to that point.”
Much of Auckland ground to a halt on Monday as train services were cancelled, libraries and most schools were closed, and authorities asked people to make only essential trips.
Air New Zealand cancelled all domestic flights to and from Auckland through Tuesday morning, as well as many international flights. Some international routes would continue operating, airline officials said, although they might need to be diverted from Auckland. The carrier also cancelled domestic flights to and from the cities of Hamilton, Tauranga and Taupo.
In all, Air New Zealand cancelled more than 500 flights. More than 10,000 international customers had been affected, the airline said, with thousands still to be rebooked.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here