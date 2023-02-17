AN abandoned department store at the end of Edinburgh’s Princes Street initially looked like a demolition and rebuild project.
But, with Diageo’s vision, a retrofit opportunity emerged to create a whisky adventure in the capital which is now a global visitor attraction. This retrofit provides just one example of retrofitting taking place across Scottish property, from retrofit housing to retail and leisure.
However, there is a clear omission from this trend: offices. Thinking as far back as the last 20 years, I struggle to name a single Grade A office in Scotland of any real scale that has been successfully developed through retrofitting and has subsequently stood the test of time. And yet, at a time when the purpose and use of the office is going through such significant evolution, there may be no better time for businesses and commercial property owners to reconsider the office spaces we already occupy.
A potential barrier to retrofitting offices is that new-build offices can guarantee large, even floor plates, which make it easier for the occupiers to make most efficient use of the space.
Also, existing buildings will often have smaller, more irregular and quirkier floor plates, again impacting how spaces can be used. And because of different VAT treatment between new build and refurbishment, there is not an even financial playing field from a development point of view when it comes to choosing between demolition or retrofitting.
However, repositioning and refurbishing existing buildings to meet the evolving needs of office spaces allows developers to reuse building materials and bring back to life historic buildings, which can in turn reduce emissions significantly when compared with a new build.
Indeed, if looking south, a drive to retrofit office spaces has been gathering momentum in London and some of England's bigger regional centres. It has seen developers overcome some of these obstacles to retrofitting offices to modernise existing buildings while creating a lower environmental impact when compared to new build.
For example, a former bus factory in Islington, North London, called the Busworks, was bought for £45 million last year by the office provider, Workspace. The Victorian building is now being converted into modern offices, breathing new life into the previously disused space.
Meanwhile, in central Birmingham, a major £40m retrofit is taking place to turn NatWest’s former offices into a modern workspace, whilst retaining the original frame and foundations to save embodied carbon.
Because of these environmental benefits, not only might businesses seeking to improve ESG credentials look for a retrofit office, but retrofit may begin to grow in appeal to institutional property investors as well. In recent years, we have seen the emergence of the “green fund” which requires properties to meet certain standards in order to secure institutional investment. A “retrofit fund” may not be too far down the line as an evolution of these funding structures.
As Scottish businesses reconsider the purpose, impact and value of offices, might retrofitting – and its environmental benefits – play a greater part in 2023?
Jonathan Seddon is partner and head of Morton Fraser’s Real Estate team
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here