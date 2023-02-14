A hillwalker has died after falling near the summit of an Argyll mountain last week.
Mountain rescue teams and Police Scotland were called to the accident on Ben Cruachan, near Dalmally, on February 7.
The 32-year-old man died after the more than 150 metre fall over "very steep wintery broken ground"
A helicopter flown in from Inverness attempted to reach the man several times but was unable to approach the site due to low cloud cover.
After Oban Mountain Rescue Team members reached the area on foot, the casualty was lowered by stretcher back to the hydro tracks at the back of Cruachan Dam.
Others from the team assisted the man's walking companion and dog back to the bottom of the summit.
A statement from the team read: "Our thoughts and condolences are with the casualties family and friends at this time."
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On Tuesday, 7 February, 2023, a search and rescue operation was launched following a report a 32-year-old man had fallen from a peak at Ben Cruachan, Loch Awe. Emergency services, including mountain rescue teams, attended, however, the man had died. His family has been notified.”
