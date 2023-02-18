MUSIC
The Murder Capital, SWG3 TV Studio, Glasgow, tonight
These days Dublin is hoaching with noisily brilliant new bands and The Murder Capital, above, are a more-than-worthy addition to the list. Promoting their lauded second album Gigi’s Recovery, this visit to Glasgow should be full of drama, emotion and big tunes.
Suzanne Vega – An Intimate Evening of Songs and Stories, Queen’s Hall, Edinburgh, tomorrow
Suzanne Vega emerged from Greenwich Village, New York in the mid-1980s and nearly four decades on, her familiar voice and warm-hearted, sharp-eyed folky songs remain a reliable pleasure. This is her only Scottish date on the current tour and tickets are at a premium. Sam Lee provides the support.
EXHIBITION
Never Apologise: An exhibition from the Lindsay Anderson Archive, Macrobert Arts Centre, Stirling, until April 30
Stirling University is fortunate to be home to the archives of the British film director Lindsay Anderson, whose films This Sporting Life, If…. and O Lucky Man! helped revitalise British cinema in the 1960s and 1970s (he also shot Wham! Videos in the 1980s). This exhibition, drawn from his personal papers and photographs, traces his mercurial career.
COMEDY
Janey Godley: Not Dead Yet, Festival Theatre, Edinburgh, tomorrow; Beacon Arts, Greenock, Tuesday and Wednesday; Motherwell Concert Hall, Motherwell, Thursday; Albert Halls, Stirling, Friday and Saturday
Doing stand-up gigs while also undergoing chemo is pretty hardcore, so respect to Janey Godley, right, who is currently touring the country and undergoing treatment for ovarian cancer. With support from her comedian daughter Ashley Storrie, she’s in Edinburgh, Greenock, Motherwell and Stirling this week. And there are gigs in Glenrothes, Musselburgh, Dundee, Glasgow and London still to come. Like we said, hardcore.
CLASSICAL
Armenian State Symphony Orchestra with Jennifer Pike, Perth Concert Hall, tonight and Usher Hall, Edinburgh, tomorrow
Violinist Jennifer Pike, former BBC Young Musician of the Year, joins the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra for an evening of Khachaturian and Tchaikovsky (Symphony No 4 in F minor), conducted by Sergey Smbatyan.
BOOKS The Garnett Girls, Georgina Moore, HQ, £14.99
Literary PR titan Georgina Moore has become something of a poacher-turned-gamekeeper with this, her debut novel, a family saga set on the Isle of Wight that has been garnering huge praise from authors and reviewers up and down the land. For those seeking the new Maeve Binchy or Mary Wesley you could do worse than start here. How long before television comes calling, you have to wonder?
