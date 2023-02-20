A trawl of retailers’ wine shelves last week has shown that not only are prices still largely escaping the high hikes seen in everyday products but that the range is still vast and holding.
In fact, Great Britain is one of the best places in the world to shop for wine because unlike many of the major wine producing countries, we haven’t become fixated on our own products and despite initial fears, Brexit hasn’t changed that.
There’s also been an increase in new styles available such as orange wine (which I hate by the way) and Amphora wines (which I love). The former are white wines with the skins left in contact a bit longer and the result is, to my palate anyway just a tad too stale.
The latter are aged in large clay amphora jars and the ones I’ve tasted range from lovely to fabulous. While you would imagine the Mediterranean leading in this style, the best ones I’ve tried lately have been from Portugal and Australia. But with other countries experimenting with this timeless method, the next couple of years promise to be very exciting for the world of wine.
Here are of my current favourites from the high street.
Corryton Burge Shiraz, Australia
Oh wow, this is lovely. I’ve long been a fan of Grant Burges wines but it turns out that the other members of his family are equally as good with the grape. Strawberries, warm spice and hints of vanilla.
Oddbins £14
M&S Classics number 25 Chardonnay, California
A gorgeous chardonnay for the price with ripe aromas of tropical fruit on the nose and crisp, citrus flavours on the palate.
Marks and Spencer £8.50
