Ingredients: Serves 4-plus

2 tbsp olive oil

1tsp vegetable oil

450g parsnips, roughly chopped

2 large white onions, chopped

200g carrots, roughly chopped

45g root ginger, chopped

15g root ginger shredded

1 tsp ground turmeric

½ tsp cumin

¼ tsp cumin seeds

1 litre vegetable stock

4 tbsp crème fraiche, to serve

Method:

Heat the olive oil in a large saucepan, add the onions, a pinch of salt and cook for five minutes over a medium heat until softened.

Add the parsnips, carrots, ground spices and chopped ginger and stir well to coat. Cook the vegetables gently for around 10-12 minutes so that you bring out the full flavour of them.

Add the stock, bring to a simmer and cook for around 20 minutes until all vegetables are completely tender.

Blend the soup until smooth then add salt and pepper for seasoning and a little water if the soup mix becomes too thick.

Heat the vegetable oil in a small frying pan and fry the remaining shredded ginger until it crisp. Add the cumin seeds and cook for another 15-30 seconds. Ladle the soup into bowls and top with a swirl or spoonful of crème fraiche, crispy ginger and seeds. Serve with seeded bread and enjoy.

Gary Townsend is head chef at One Devonshire Gardens by Hotel du Vin, Glasgow. See www.hotelduvin.com or phone 0141 378 0385 to book.

Twitter @Chefgtownsend

Instagram- @chef.g.townsend