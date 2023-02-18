“I found it too nerve-racking,” Onashile admits. “So I went and had a pint and then came back for the post-show discussion. And that was brilliant.”

Two weeks later, Onashile is back home in Glasgow, and still not 100 per cent convinced that her Sundance experience actually happened.

“I still don’t quite believe it, to be honest with you. I was at Park City, there was a lot of snow, I did feel the altitude. I know I was there. But it doesn’t feel real.”

And yet it was. And she’s got the positive reviews to prove it. Girl is Onashile’s dreamy, dark debut film. Based very loosely on her own childhood, it tells the story of a young mother and her schoolgirl daughter – powerfully played by Deborah Lukumuena and Le’Shantey Bonsu respectively – trying to build a life in a Glasgow high rise while haunted by the shadows of the mother’s past.

Girl, which Onashile wrote as well as directed, is a film about looking, a film about pain and beauty (that is itself both painful and beautiful), a film about love that shows how dangerous love can sometimes be. In a couple of weeks it will be the opening film at this year’s Glasgow Film Festival. “God, please let me be able to sit through the film this time with a home crowd,” Onashile prays.

In Yoruba, Adura means prayer. Onashile is a British-Nigerian actor. You may have caught her in the title role of National Theatre of Scotland’s production of Liz Lochhead’s Medea last year or in the BBC drama Mayflies.

She first came to Glasgow for a job in 2010 and she never left. “I didn’t have any friends up here. I didn’t really know anyone. I just had this feeling that this was where I needed to be. That had never really happened to me before. I remember friends saying to me, ‘Well, if it doesn’t work out you can come back.’ But it did and I’m still here.”

Onashile fell in love with the city; its people and its buildings. “There’s something about Glasgow’s architecture. I now know when those buildings came into being and what they represent but at the time they felt almost cathedral-like to me. And any city that nurtures this kind of architecture is after my heart. We were all reaching for the sky, but the people were super down-to-earth. There’s something about those two extremes that really appeals to me.”

Even when you know the history of that architecture and where the money that built the city came from? “It doesn’t change it,” she says. She points to Ghosts, the walking tour of Glasgow she devised with National Theatre of Scotland, that dealt with the story of the city’s wealth and the slave trade.

“When I made Ghosts I made it from a place of love. If you love a city you want it to show up for itself and admit to itself what it is, warts and all. I think that history, as painful as it is, is part of the heritage of the city and if we’re going to celebrate certain aspects of the city we’ve got to understand that that was a reality as well.” And anyway, she adds, in Glasgow “people here don’t hide away from tough stuff”.

Onashile grew up in a high rise in London but when she came to make Girl, despite it being inspired by an event in her own childhood, she shot it in the Gorbals. “It felt like a Glasgow story to me.”

What was it like the first day on set of your first feature film? “Wow, that’s the first time I’ve been asked that question. Look, it was tough. It was tough. We were shooting in Covid, we had lots of Covid protocols. I was nervous, I was very nervous. I wasn’t nervous about the material, but I was nervous about what could go wrong and I was definitely nervous about what I didn’t know.

“I knew what I wanted in terms of how things looked. I knew what I wanted in terms of what the actors did. But I didn’t have the know-how. I didn’t go to film school, so I had a little bit of a chip on my shoulder about – what if somebody asks me what some camera’s called or what some lens is called? And I would be like, ‘I have no idea’. And there goes my authority as a director for the rest of the shoot.”

When did Onashile start to feel like she knew what she was doing? “Maybe like at the end of the first week. But there’s a lot that is out of my hands. I think that was one of the most surprising things. When I directed in theatre I’d pretty much be in control of everything, but on a film set there are so many things out of your control. And I think part of directing for me was learning to go, ‘OK, what can I control?’ You do yourself a big favour by being able to have that attitude.”

In some senses, Girl is a film about control or the lack of it in lives lived on the margins. Its origin story goes back to Onashile’s own story. Because she knows all too well about the “tough stuff” too.

“There was a period of time when my mother and I – a single mother and her only daughter – lived in what can only be described as a hostile environment,” Onashile explains. “We lived in Bermondsey for six months in an old NF [National Front] stronghold. So I had to be escorted to school. Mum couldn’t go to the shops on her own; somebody from the council would have to go to the shops with her just because we never knew when anything would kick off.

“We knew that they were going to move us imminently, but until they did there was a fear for our well-being.

“But,” she adds, “I actually remember that time as a really, really happy time because I had my mum to myself. She had to look after me, she had to make the flat a kind of playground because when I wasn’t in school we were stuck in the flat.

“And I think this has carried on with me in making art – how you can get these stark contrasts; how you can get absolute beauty in the flat we lived in and then the world outside which was really dangerous. But we existed with both and I actually have fond memories of that time.

“I guess that was the part for me that was interesting. To explore how trauma and beauty can sit next to each other.”

This is exactly what they do in Girl. It’s a quiet film that is full of dark shadows, but it’s also a movie that is always reaching towards the light.

“I think for me a lot of these stories about people who are not from here can feel sometimes gratuitous, sometimes melodramatic, sometimes about the system and the machinations of immigration. And I didn’t want to make that film,” Onashile says.

“And I was very adamant from the start that this was a film about love. It was a love story between a mother and a daughter. I couldn’t shy away from the things that happened to them, but what I wanted to concentrate on was the quiet … And the explosions within their intimate relationship.

“And to be honest I hadn’t seen black mothers or children studied in the way that they are in this film and that felt very important to me.

“I knew that this was a film about love and it was a love story between a mother and a daughter. I knew it was redemptive and I knew it was a coming of age for both of them. But maybe what I didn’t know so much was how political it feels to just stare at black characters doing nothing – not being involved with drugs, not being beaten up, not in agony or gratuitousness, just lingering. And I’m really proud of that and I’m really proud that Tasha Back, my cinematographer, allowed me all those close-ups.”

Girl is a marker for Black Scottish cinema then. And hopefully just the first statement from a strong new talent. And that’s something worth staying in the cinema for.

Girl is the opening film at this year’s Glasgow Film Festival. It screens at the Glasgow Film Theatre on March 1. A second screening, also in the GFT, on March 2 has now been added. For details visit glasgowfilm.org/glasgow-film-festival