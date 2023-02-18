18 February-30 March. Entry free. Auld Kirk Museum, Cowgate, Kirkintilloch, G66 1HN.

This exhibition of “botanical printed moments” comes from Scottish based textile artist Elisabeth Viguie Culshaw. Visitors can discover works on textile, paper and botanical prints by the artist or in collaborations with community groups or collaborative artists in the UK or overseas.

thelansdownehouseofstencils.com

The Lake of Images: Surface Tension

18 February-26 March. Entry free. Detail Framing, 11 Lochrin Place, Edinburgh, EH3 9QX.

This latest exhibition from Detail Framing comes from Glasgow based artist Rowena Comrie. The new paintings on display result from Comrie’s encounter with Lake Michigan in Chicago. Her latest works embody a personal response to Lake Michigan and were inspired by her trip to the Chicago lake.

rowenacomrie.co.uk

All That We Are Is What We Hold In Our Outstretched Hands

18 February-25 March. Entry free. Centre for Contemporary Arts, 350 Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow, G2 3JD.

Tuan Andrew Nguyne’s practice explores the power of memory and its potential to act as a form of political resistance. His work is fuelled by research and a commitment to communities that have faced traumas caused by colonialism, war, and displacement. This latest installation surrounds the viewer with simultaneous yet different perspectives moving forward in time.

cca-glasgow.com

A Vital Spark

18-19 February. Entry free. Dundas Street Gallery, 6 Dundas Street, Edinburgh, EH3 6HZ.

This show from esbat, a platform for local artists formed in 2016, explores the epic proportions of the beginning and ending of cycles and how these forms inter-mesh, drawing and reflecting on both contemporary and ancient sources for inspiration.

dundas-street-gallery.co.uk

Colin Gray – Caught Between

18 February-23 April. Entry free. Street Level Photoworks, Trongate 103, Glasgow, G1 5HD.

Caught Between is a new monographic exhibition by photographer Colin Gray and forms the third chapter in his autobiographical exploration of memory, loss and the family album. The new body of work provides a multi-layered approach to dealing with the challenges of intergenerational family life.

streetlevelphotoworks.org

Mark Lomax – Lost Threads and Severed Ties

18 February-15 April. Entry free. Inverness Museum and Art Gallery, Castle Wynd, Inverness, IV2 3EB.

The quilt has a rich history that crosses many social and cultural boundaries. For some it is the expression of personal themes and ideas, for others it is a rich social tradition which encourages communities to come together. For artist Mark Lomax, the quilt is both of these things. He creates quilts from materials more commonly used in the building trade. Cement, filler, wood, wire and metal sheeting are combined with paint and recycled textiles to produce the rich surfaces and intricate textures that make up his finished pieces.

highlifehighland.com/inverness-museum-and-art-gallery

Elizabeth Price: Underfoot

18 February-16 April. Entry free. The Hunterian Gallery, University of Glasgow, 82 Hillhead Street, Glasgow, G12 8QQ.

In this exhibition, visual artist Elizabeth Price uses the archival traces left by carpet manufacturers to explore questions about work, cultural authority and value. The two-screen video work uses archival imagery and digital animation to express the power dynamics at work within the organisation of knowledge in a library building.

gla.ac.uk/hunterian

Sponsian: The Rediscovery of a Lost Roman Emperor

18 February-26 March. Entry free. The Hunterian Gallery, University of Glasgow, 82 Hillhead Street, Glasgow, G12 8QQ.

Four gold coins unearthed back in 1713 lay near-forgotten in cabinets in The Hunterian for more than 200 years. But, recent analysis at the University of Glasgow overturned initial concerns that the coins were forgeries. Three of the coins relate to recognised emperors of the mid-third century CE and the fourth depicts Sponsian, a controversial figure previously relegated to obscurity.

gla.ac.uk/hunterian

Benjamin Soedira: Jongen

18-25 February. Entry free. Centre for Contemporary Arts, 350 Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow, G2 3JD.

Benjamin Soedira is a Glasgow-based artist who works predominantly with the photographic medium as a means of understanding and exploring. In his latest work and current work-in-progress, Jongen aims to explore a family history entangled in repression and landscape. The past, present and future have all been encapsulated through the photographic medium.

cca-glasgow.com

The Self Assembled

18 February. Tickets from £5. Centre for Contemporary Arts, 350 Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow, G2 3JD.

The Self Assembled is an immersive evening of theatre performance and a unique moment in the particular, peculiar and creative life of Tracy Alexander Rigg and his marvellously talented friends. Discover chapters from previous shows as well as a portion of the new work ‘The Scales of the World’. Part of which will see rails of unique costumes will be released from the vaults of the studio, with the audience invited to wear the work. The event also features live performances and music.

cca-glasgow.com

