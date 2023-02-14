A SPY from Renfrewshire was targeted by fake Russian operatives during an undercover sting, a court has heard.
David Ballantyne Smith, 58, began collecting secret information from the Berlin embassy where he worked as a security guard some four years before his arrest in August 2021.
The Paisley man was snared in an undercover operation involving the deployment of two fake spies after he sent a letter in November 2020 to a member of military staff at the Russian Embassy in the German capital.
A hearing at the Old Bailey, in London, was told the first undercover role player purported to be a "walk-in" Russian informant named Dmitry, who Smith escorted into the British Embassy on August 5, 2021.
Four days later, Smith was accosted in the street by a second role player called Irina, who told him she was a Russian intelligence officer.
READ MORE: Police officer accused of raping woman and child cleared of charges
Smith declined to be interviewed after German officers arrested him the next day.
Photographs taken at his flat in Germany show a large Russian Federation flag, various Russian books, a Soviet military hat, a Communist toy Lada car and a life-size cuddly Russian toy Rottweiler dog sporting a military hat.
On the shelves were various books on young female Russian snipers and soldiers who fought battles between Nazis and Soviets.
Items seized from his address included travel documents and sheets of blank embassy headed paper.
Smith's work locker was also searched and items seized included a cartoon of Russian president Vladimir Putin in military garb holding the head of former German chancellor Angela Merkel.
READ MORE: Historic Scottish castle sold to 'private individual from the US'
The caption in German stated: "Russia, please free us once again."
Smith was extradited on April 6 last year and arrested on arrival at Heathrow Airport for offences under the Official Secrets Act.
In November last year, he pleaded guilty to eight charges under the Official Secrets Act by committing an act prejudicial to the safety or interests of the state.
The prosecution allege Smith held strong anti-UK views and was in favour of Russia and Putin.
An examination of his finances suggested he was receiving unaccounted for funds, including 800 euros uncovered at his home.
At the Old Bailey hearing, Smith has denied leaking secrets to Russia for money and claimed he only intended to "inconvenience and embarrass" the embassy, where he had worked since 2016.
But the prosecution say his deliberate engagement with Russian authorities by providing them with confidential and sensitive information demonstrates an intent to harm UK interests.
Smith is due to be sentenced on Friday.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article