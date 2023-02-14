David Ballantyne Smith, 58, began collecting secret information from the Berlin embassy where he worked as a security guard some four years before his arrest in August 2021.

The Paisley man was snared in an undercover operation involving the deployment of two fake spies after he sent a letter in November 2020 to a member of military staff at the Russian Embassy in the German capital.

A hearing at the Old Bailey, in London, was told the first undercover role player purported to be a "walk-in" Russian informant named Dmitry, who Smith escorted into the British Embassy on August 5, 2021.

Four days later, Smith was accosted in the street by a second role player called Irina, who told him she was a Russian intelligence officer.

READ MORE: Police officer accused of raping woman and child cleared of charges

Smith declined to be interviewed after German officers arrested him the next day.

Photographs taken at his flat in Germany show a large Russian Federation flag, various Russian books, a Soviet military hat, a Communist toy Lada car and a life-size cuddly Russian toy Rottweiler dog sporting a military hat.

On the shelves were various books on young female Russian snipers and soldiers who fought battles between Nazis and Soviets.

Items seized from his address included travel documents and sheets of blank embassy headed paper.

Smith's work locker was also searched and items seized included a cartoon of Russian president Vladimir Putin in military garb holding the head of former German chancellor Angela Merkel.

READ MORE: Historic Scottish castle sold to 'private individual from the US'

The caption in German stated: "Russia, please free us once again."

Smith was extradited on April 6 last year and arrested on arrival at Heathrow Airport for offences under the Official Secrets Act.

In November last year, he pleaded guilty to eight charges under the Official Secrets Act by committing an act prejudicial to the safety or interests of the state.

The prosecution allege Smith held strong anti-UK views and was in favour of Russia and Putin.

An examination of his finances suggested he was receiving unaccounted for funds, including 800 euros uncovered at his home.

At the Old Bailey hearing, Smith has denied leaking secrets to Russia for money and claimed he only intended to "inconvenience and embarrass" the embassy, where he had worked since 2016.

But the prosecution say his deliberate engagement with Russian authorities by providing them with confidential and sensitive information demonstrates an intent to harm UK interests.

Smith is due to be sentenced on Friday.