Lilt was launched back in 1975 when the Caribbean flavour was introduced. The pineapple and grapefruit soft drink is now rebranding as the new Fanta flavour.
What’s happened to Lilt?
The fizzy drink once named Lilt is now Fanta. The Coca-Cola Company has said the new Fanta flavour still has the same ingredients and is the same recipe. But is this the same as the once advertised "totally tropical taste"?
Who can forget the taste?
The admen said the sparkling drink could take you to paradise with one sip. That might have been hyperbole. They also claimed the tropical taste at the tip of your tongue was unforgettable as the flavour of the cold red pineapple kicked in. With the recipe not changing, the taste should be the same as the original Lilt.
What do its fans say?
Fans are unhappy about the rebrand. They have been very vocal about their feelings. Fans have created memes on social media to display their anger. One of the memes from Twitter had a picture of BBC soap character Phil Mitchell, from EastEnders, with the title “Me having my last lilt”. Another meme presents a woman digging herself into the ground with the caption “Not drank Lilt in years but I’m outraged that it’s being discontinued”.
What was it famous for?
The “Lilt Man” became well known as part of the advert. The “Lilt Man” was seen running around a beach throwing Lilt at anyone he could find. As times changed The “Lilt Ladies” were created. Two Jamaican women were in the adverts in the 1990s – and one received an MOBO award.
What other drinks have we lost?
Remember Sunny Delight? It is now under a new recipe but the original was very popular. The original was discontinued after turning a child’s skin yellow. Squeeze It was another sugary drink loved by many. It came out in the 1980s and was axed in 2011. However, there are discussions about a comeback.
But is Irn-Bru safe?
It is safe to say Irn-Bru is not going anywhere. The sales in 2021 were £286.6 million and have risen 17% higher since.
Maya Amir
