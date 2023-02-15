The protest, on February 24, will involve a demonstration in George Square and march through the city centre, and has been organised by the Glasgow branch of the Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain (AUGB).

Founded in 1946 by Ukrainians who came to Great Britain at the end of the Second World War, the AUGB is the largest representative body for Ukrainians and those of Ukrainian descent in the UK.

The body, which has its headquarters in London, exists to develop, promote and support the interests of the Ukrainian community in the UK and foster and advance Ukrainian knowledge, culture, arts, heritage and traditions.

The Glasgow Branch of the AUGB said it is holding the demonstration “to highlight the ongoing brutality perpetrated by Russia against our peaceful and democratic nation”.

The group expects senior officials from the Scottish Government to attend the protest and anticipates that Glasgow City Council will raise the national flag of Ukraine over the City Chambers to mark the anniversary.

Kateryna Campbell, Secretary of AUGB’s Glasgow branch, told The Herald: “We are hoping for a very good turnout. Unfortunately it is not a joyous occasion, however it is an important one. We are hoping to get a lot of people involved. There will probably be some senior officials from the Scottish Government speaking and the Ukrainian flag should be raised that day too above Glasgow City Chambers.”

Members of the Glasgow branch of the Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain (AUGB) and their families (Image: AUOB Glasgow)

Ms Campbell also said that, while reminding the world that the war is still ongoing, the group is holding the protest in Glasgow’s main civic space to demonstrate that the strength and willpower of the Ukrainian people remains intact.

She added: “I think most places in Europe and around the world that are now hosting Ukrainians or where Ukrainians live will be hosting events on the same day. It’s just to remind the world that there is still an ongoing war. Due to this war the lives of so many people have had their lives changed completely, they have been displaced, a lot of them are women with children whose husbands have had to remain in Ukraine or who are fighting in the war.

“We shouldn’t really have war in this time and age. But also we want not just to have this in a negative way. We want to show the strength and willpower of Ukrainians and that we continue to resist and remain optimistic about our futures.

“People of Scotland have generally showed a lot of support and helped Ukrainians who have come here, and we would really like them to come out and support us. Unfortunately its not just our war it is an attack on freedom. It’s important for everyone to stand up for what is right. We are hoping that it won’t just be Ukrainians there, that Glaswegians will come out and support us.”

A march is also being planned in Edinburgh with the support of the Consulate of Ukraine in Edinburgh and The City of Edinburgh Council.

Events in the Scottish Parliament will begin on the Tuesday before the anniversary, with a special debate planned, while wreath-laying, church services and processions will take place across Scotland.