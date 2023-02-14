Detectives investigating the murder of 16-year-old Brianna Ghey have said they are now considering whether it could have been a hate crime.
The teenager, from Birchwood in Warrington, Cheshire, was found by members of the public as she lay wounded on a path in Linear Park, Culcheth, at around 3.13pm on Saturday.
Cheshire Police previously said there was no evidence to suggest Brianna, who was a transgender girl, was the victim of a hate crime.
But on Tuesday, the force issued a statement which said all lines of inquiry were being explored, “including whether this was a hate crime”.
A boy and a girl, both aged 15, were arrested on suspicion of Brianna’s murder and detectives have been granted an extension of 30 hours to further question the two suspects, police said.
A GoFundMe crowdfunding page set up to help the schoolgirl’s family has passed £70,000 in donations just one day after it was set up.
More than 4,500 people from 41 different countries have contributed to the fundraising efforts, GoFundMe confirmed.
Candlelit vigils, organised by members of the transgender community, are set to take place across the UK in memory of the teenager, including in Glasgow and Edinburgh.
On Thursday, mourners will gather in George Square in Glasgow from 7pm.
The following day, people will father in Edinburgh's Bristo Square to pay tribute to the young girl.
On Saturday, a candlelit vigil is due to take place at Marischal College, Broad Street in Aberdeen.
In a tribute issued after Brianna’s death on behalf of her family, the teenager was described as a “much-loved daughter, granddaughter, and baby sister”.
The statement continued: “She was a larger-than-life character who would leave a lasting impression on all that met her.
“Brianna was beautiful, witty and hilarious.
“Brianna was strong, fearless and one of a kind.
“The loss of her young life has left a massive hole in our family, and we know that the teachers and her friends who were involved in her life will feel the same.”
