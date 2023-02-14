Lewis McCartney, 18, was found hurt in Viewcraig Street, in the Dumbiedykes area of the city, at about 3.45am on Sunday.

Emergency services attended and the 18-year-old was taken to Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where he died a short time later.

READ MORE: Man arrested following teenager’s death in Edinburgh

Officers have now confirmed a 19-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death.

The man is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Wednesday, February 15.

Detective Inspector George Calder said: "Our thoughts are very much with Lewis’ family and friends. They’ve asked their privacy be respected at this very difficult time.

“I would like to thank the public for their assistance with our investigations.”