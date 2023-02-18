A pair of stylish and feature-rich earbuds.

Good points?

The earbuds have a sleek and stylish design that are comfortable to wear thanks to a variety of ear tip sizes.

One neat aspect of the 1More Aero earbuds is the active noise cancellation technology. This blocks out ambient noise, allowing you to focus on music or podcasts without distraction.

A transparency mode lets you hear your surroundings without having to take out the earbuds which is great while walking, running or cycling.

1More has also included spatial audio that tracks your head movements to keep source directions constant. This feature is great for watching movies or playing video games.

The quality of the Aero earbuds is impressive as they produce clear and detailed sound across the entire frequency range. The bass is deep and punchy, while the mids and highs are well-balanced.

A built-in microphone is handy for taking calls and using voice commands, which works well and is easy to use as there are no complicated button press combinations to remember.

The earbuds come with a charging case that provides up to 20 hours of battery life and a quick-charge feature that provides 2 hours of battery life with just 15 minutes of charging.

Bad points?

The controls are minimal so can be frustrating if you want to skip a track or adjust the volume during exercise.

Best for ...

Those looking for premium quality earbuds at an affordable price.

Avoid if ...

You want a simple audio solution to watch social media videos without disturbing those around you.

Score: 9/10.

1More Aero True Wireless Active Noise Cancelling Earbuds, £85.99 (uk.1more.com)