Around 7.20pm on Tuesday, a 35-year-old man was struck by a blue Audi Q2 car on Ardeer Road in Stevenston.

Emergency services attended and the man was pronounced dead at scene.

READ MORE: Two 15-year-olds charged with murder of Brianna Ghey

Sergeant Stewart Taylor, of Irvine Road Policing, said: “I am appealing for anyone with information regarding this incident to contact us.

“I would ask any motorists, particularly with dash cams who were in and around that area to check the footage as it may have captured images that could assist in our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 3126 of Tuesday, 14 February, 2023.