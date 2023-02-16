Nic nae mair
AND so the mighty Sturgeonator has handed in her notice. On hearing the news, reader Barbara Webb immediately informed her husband, a diehard SNP supporter.
Without skipping a beat, he said: “I blame the English.”
“Anyone specific?” inquired Barbara.
“Nah,” said hubby. “Every single one of ‘em.”
Identity politics
THE English radio broadcaster Julia Hartley-Brewer tries to comfort Scotia’s once imperious leader in her time of going.
Says Julia: “Don’t worry Nicola Sturgeon. You can still self-identify as the Scottish First Minister.”
Ouch.
Pyjamarama
WE mentioned an exotically-garbed chap scootering round Glasgow city centre. Dan Forrest was in the Muirend Sainsbury’s in the middle of the afternoon this week when he spotted something equally colourful and confusing. Three females in their early twenties were sauntering round the aisles while wearing fuzzy pyjama onesies.
Even stranger, no other shopper seemed in the least bit discombobulated.
Apart from our man Dan, that is, who turned to his wife next to him and sputtered: “See that? In their jimjams! Why’s nobody shocked?”
Said his wife: “Once you see the price of milk in here, you’re sort of shocked out.”
Mind your language
WE mentioned humanist funerals. A friend of Russell Smith from Largs recently presided over one such ceremony.
The widow of the deceased had an affinity for foreign languages, meaning she could explain away the foibles of her otherwise popular hubby by saying in 13 different languages: “Harry can be a very difficult man.”
Dad dissed
THE daughter of Gordon McRae was assisting him with some software problems afflicting his ancient computer when she mentioned that it was so old it needed a crank to get it going.
Says Gordon: “I was forced to suggest that this wasn't an appropriate way to address her dad.”
Read more from the Diary: A fashion statement under the Umbrella
Hop strop
A READER recently spotted a newspaper article reporting that a crime boss with a wooden leg had been nabbed after 30 years on the run.
Our pedantic correspondent argued that the phrase should have been ‘thirty years on the hop’.
Which leads Bert Peattie from Kirkcaldy to counter: “Surely that’s a matter of a pin yin.”
Games people play
“I HAVE a very boring boyfriend who never wants to do anything exciting,” admits reader Georgina Clarke, who thought she was about to change her mind when the dull lad got in touch and suggested a night on the tiles.
“I was thrilled,” says Georgina, “until he arrived at my flat with a Scrabble box under his arm.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel