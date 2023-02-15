Scotland is expected to be battered by strong winds later this week as the Met Office issues a yellow alert.
The forecasting service said that winds of up to 75mph may bring some disruption across parts of the country on Friday.
The warning comes in to force at 5am on Friday and lasts until 5pm.
READ MORE: Met Office warns 'major weather event' likely in weeks
The alert reads: "A deep area of low pressure is expected to impact much of northern Britain through Friday. Winds will increase from west to east, with gusts of 55-65 mph likely, and locally as high as 70-75 mph for exposed coasts and hills. Winds will gradually through Friday afternoon and evening."
⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️— Met Office (@metoffice) February 15, 2023
Strong winds across parts of Scotland
Friday 0500 – 1500
Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs
Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/i9T6npEmo1
Road, rail, air and ferry services could be disrupted, with The Met Office warning of a small chance of longer journey times or cancellations.
There is also a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris and a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, the forecaster added.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here