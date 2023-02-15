The forecasting service said that winds of up to 75mph may bring some disruption across parts of the country on Friday.

The warning comes in to force at 5am on Friday and lasts until 5pm.

READ MORE: Met Office warns 'major weather event' likely in weeks

The alert reads: "A deep area of low pressure is expected to impact much of northern Britain through Friday. Winds will increase from west to east, with gusts of 55-65 mph likely, and locally as high as 70-75 mph for exposed coasts and hills. Winds will gradually through Friday afternoon and evening."

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️



Strong winds across parts of Scotland



Friday 0500 – 1500



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs



Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/i9T6npEmo1 — Met Office (@metoffice) February 15, 2023

Road, rail, air and ferry services could be disrupted, with The Met Office warning of a small chance of longer journey times or cancellations.

There is also a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris and a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, the forecaster added.