The incident took place on the B862 south of Dores around 10.55pm on Tuesday.

Police said it was a single-car crash involving a black Ford Fiesta, which left the road.

Three 17-year-old males and a 15-year-old female were taken to Raigmore Hospital for treatment, while a further two 15-year-old females were treated for minor injuries at the scene.

The road was closed for around two hours following the crash.

Enquiries to establish the full circumstances of the incident are ongoing.



Sergeant Douglas Scott, from the Dingwall Road Policing Unit, said: “We are appealing for anyone with information on this incident, or who believes they may have seen the Ford Fiesta beforehand, to please come forward.



“We would also ask any motorists who were in the Dores area on the night of Tuesday, 14 February, and may have dashcam footage, to contact police.



“Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting incident 3886 of 14 February, 2023.”