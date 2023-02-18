Edinburgh Street Food will feature global flavours and textures from award-winning traders, as well as 10 permanent kitchens and a variety of quirky vans, trucks and stalls outside. Traders include fine dining reimagined by Junk, the 2023 UK & European Street Food winners; Bundits with their East Asian fusion fluffy Hirata Bao; Chix (impressively succulent gourmet fried chicken); and new brand What Le Duck, which promises quintessentially French confit duck with a Scottish twist.

Open from February 25, located on Leith Street, the permanent venue will have an impressive calendar of 150+ live events per year.

IG: @edinburgh_streetfood

Valaria, Glasgow

Valaria is a new patisserie and bakery lifestyle brand from the team behind restaurant concept Six by Nico and and serves skilfully decorated cakes, bakes, breads, chocolate and confectionery. With 34 seats, the patisserie at 333 Byres Road offers cutting-edge cake designs, lovingly handmade pastries and breads, all baked using traditional techniques and the finest ingredients.

IG: @valariabakery

Ondine, Edinburgh

A new head chef has been appointed at one of Scotland’s top restaurants. Jake Hassall joins “the Ondine family,” in the capital alongside celebrated chef Roy Brett. The award-winning restaurant is located in the heart of Old Town and has its own elegant oyster bar. Charred scallops, steamed Shetland mussels, native lobster, cod and spiced monkfish are among the fresh seafood options sourced from the nearby east coast of Scotland.

IG: @ondine_edinburgh

Tweet: @HelloSkapa

IG: @HelloSkapa