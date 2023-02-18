Edinburgh Street Food, Edinburgh Omni Centre
Edinburgh Street Food will feature global flavours and textures from award-winning traders, as well as 10 permanent kitchens and a variety of quirky vans, trucks and stalls outside. Traders include fine dining reimagined by Junk, the 2023 UK & European Street Food winners; Bundits with their East Asian fusion fluffy Hirata Bao; Chix (impressively succulent gourmet fried chicken); and new brand What Le Duck, which promises quintessentially French confit duck with a Scottish twist.
Open from February 25, located on Leith Street, the permanent venue will have an impressive calendar of 150+ live events per year.
IG: @edinburgh_streetfood
Valaria, Glasgow
Valaria is a new patisserie and bakery lifestyle brand from the team behind restaurant concept Six by Nico and and serves skilfully decorated cakes, bakes, breads, chocolate and confectionery. With 34 seats, the patisserie at 333 Byres Road offers cutting-edge cake designs, lovingly handmade pastries and breads, all baked using traditional techniques and the finest ingredients.
IG: @valariabakery
Ondine, Edinburgh
A new head chef has been appointed at one of Scotland’s top restaurants. Jake Hassall joins “the Ondine family,” in the capital alongside celebrated chef Roy Brett. The award-winning restaurant is located in the heart of Old Town and has its own elegant oyster bar. Charred scallops, steamed Shetland mussels, native lobster, cod and spiced monkfish are among the fresh seafood options sourced from the nearby east coast of Scotland.
IG: @ondine_edinburgh
Tweet: @HelloSkapa
IG: @HelloSkapa
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here