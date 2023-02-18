Indeed, could you ever imagine societal order being possible without female input and balance? Would civilisation as we know it continue to exist, even if men somehow managed to recreate life without women being present?

It’s a hugely intriguing theme to be considered, and it’s entirely appropriate that Alison Carr’s new play Until It’s Gone – featuring Sean Connor and Billy Mack – forms the opener in the spring season of the A Play, A Pie and A Pint series at Glasgow’s Oran Mor.

Sean Connor expands on the premise of the play. “We are in this dystopian world, set slightly in the future, and we learn that 25 years ago all the women in the world vanished, leaving men with no real understanding of what went wrong. We learn the government has set up an initiative in the hope men will come together and form connections.”

Connor and Mack play two men who are part of different generations. “My character’s mother disappeared as soon as he was born,” adds Connor.

“He’s never met or seen a woman. I’m seeking something I’ve never had before whereas Billy’s character has known women, and he’s looking for love and affection.”

But how can a world exist without female reproduction? “There is a mention of pre-frozen eggs, but the idea of them running out [signalling the end of the human race] is the dark cloud hanging over the world.”

We don’t discover why women have disappeared, but does the play suggest a metaphor for a feminist perspective, whereby we come to debate what men have taken for granted?

“Yes, it touches on that theme and discusses the idea of what more men could have done for women when they were around, and how men were blind to the inequality which existed,” says Connor. “But what I love about it is, it’s playing out the generational differences of viewpoint on what could have been done.”

To date, Connor’s career has featured a reversal of the familiar acting trajectory, where performers leave drama school, learn their craft in small theatre productions and climb the ladder in the direction of television and film.

Instead, Connor, who grew up in Barrhead and attended junior theatre school as a child, began with a role in zombie film Anna and the Apocalypse, followed by a part in the film Schemers and then landed the role of cheeky Dylan Christie in BBC soap River City.

“I think the best moment of acting life so far has been seeing myself up there on the giant screen in Schemers,” he recalls. “But River City was great, real fun and a great place to learn; work was so fast-paced, it sets you in good stead for the next job.”

Did he find the prospect of appearing weekly on national television daunting? “It was more exciting than daunting,” he says, smiling.

“Of course you are nervous in the beginning but everyone was so welcoming so I really enjoyed my two years and I got the chance to offer some comic relief.”

Now, it’s theatre that’s offering the next challenge.

“I’ve never done a piece like this before so it’s great to explore the dynamic between these two men,” says Connor. “And it’s my first Oran Mor play, with a chance to work with Billy Mack. Honestly, I can’t wait.”

Until It’s Gone, Oran Mor, Glasgow, from Monday until Saturday

CAIRO, says playwright Ahlam, is a place of paradox, of violence and rage. And love and tenderness. And doesn’t that offer the perfect backdrop for a play which considers the impact of a city on those who live in it? “This story is about a city. A city of exhaust fumes, drunken phone calls, first kisses, hysteria, sweat and laughter,” offers Ahlam, the writer of You Bury Me.

Set in the aftermath of the Arab Spring, the play sees six young Egyptians navigate friendship, loss and secret Grindr dates in the city that made them.

Award-winning writer Ahlam’s work offers the opportunity to consider the impact of politics on a generation emerging from a national trauma, young people determined to live and love freely. And have sex.

“We’ve been developing the play to tell it in this contemporary moment; a moment in which the younger generation is inheriting a world that they did not choose and are fighting to change,” the writer explains.

Director Katie Posner adds: “The first time I read this play, I remember being gripped by the human stories that sat within its deeply political core. Its young, vibrant energy poured itself out from the page and I remember feeling so charged up after reading it.

“You can imagine how delighted I was when it was unanimously decided by the judges that this was to be one of the winners of the Women’s Prize for Playwriting.

“When I close my eyes and dream, this play is going to be electric. It is fast-paced, funny and important.

“I can’t wait for it to meet its much-deserved audiences and I hope that it will land in people’s hearts and bury itself there for a very long time.”

You Bury Me is at The Royal Lyceum Theatre, Edinburgh, March 7-18