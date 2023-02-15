Family members of the 45-year-old took to social media to share a post titled 'Rest In Peace Jony Shenkin'.

It noted that Mr Shenkin died in the war-torn country "as a hero in the act of bravery as a paramedic".

His family said he is survived by his son and daughter "to whom he was devoted".

The tribute post noted that Mr Shenkin was born and raised in Glasgow and lived briefly in London and Malta.

He then joined the Israeli army, which led to him establishing his own security business.

The Foreign Office said it was supporting the man's family.