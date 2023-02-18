The poem comes from McCabe’s collection Body Parts (Canongate, 1998) and is also published in The Edinburgh Book of Twentieth-Century Scottish Poetry (EUP, 2005).

LESLEY DUNCAN

GULL

We are the dawn marauders.

We prey on pizza. We kill kebabs.

We mug thrushes for bread crusts

with a snap of our big bent beaks.

We drum the worms from the ground

with the stamp of our wide webbed feet.

We spread out, cover the area –

Like cops looking for the body

of a murdered fish-supper.

Here we go with our hooligan yells

loud with gluttony, sharp with starvation.

Here we go bungee-jumping on the wind,

charging from the cold sea of our birth.

This is invasion. This is occupation.

Our flags are black, white and grey.

Our wing-stripes are our rank.

N o sun can match the brazen

Colour of our mad yellow eyes.

We are the seagulls.

We are the people.