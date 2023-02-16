Researchers found that that there was no difference in the mortality rates long-term between over-65s who received radiotherapy compared to those who did not.

The findings by scientists at Edinburgh University could pave the way to a reduction in the use of radiotherapy, potentially helping to free up NHS resources.

Patients aged 65 and over account for nearly half of all breast cancer diagnoses, with roughly 5,000 people in total treated for the disease in Scotland each year.

Ian Kunkler, professor of Clinical Oncology at Edinburgh University, said: “Radiotherapy can place a heavy burden on patients, particularly older ones.

"Our findings will help clinicians guide older patients on whether this particular aspect of early breast cancer treatment can be omitted in a shared decision-making process, which weighs up all the risks and benefits.”

The 10-year study, published in the prestigious New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM), is one of the first long-term clinical trials to study in breast cancer outcome specifically in older patients.

It suggests that radiotherapy can be safely excluded when treating over 65s for early stage breast cancer.

The addition of radiotherapy alongside breast-conserving surgery and hormone therapy – the current standard treatment – made no difference to the death rates for patients 65 years or older, researchers say.

Radiotherapy was also found to not affect the risk of secondary tumours, known as metastases.

It did, however, slightly reduce the likelihood of the cancer recurring, but within the clinically acceptable range of risk.

Regardless of age, the standard treatment for early breast cancer is breast-conserving surgery – sometimes called a lumpectomy – followed by radiotherapy and hormone treatment to reduce the risk of recurrence in the breast.

Patients aged 65 years and older represent at least 50 per cent of patients with early stage breast cancer.

This older group of patients are more susceptible to rare but potential side effects from radiotherapy such as heart problems and secondary cancers, but to date there have been very few clinical trials to evaluate the risk-benefit balance in this age group.

Researchers from Edinburgh University and the Western General Hospital in Edinburgh sought to address this gap by conducting a randomised-clinical trial, called PRIME II.

The study, involving 1,326 patients, investigated whether radiotherapy is necessary in combination with a lumpectomy and hormone therapy.

The patients were 65 years of age or older with so-called “low risk” breast cancer, which means a tumour no more than 3cm in size (slightly over one inch), which is likely to respond to hormone therapy and is not not complicated by lymph nodes underneath the armpit.

All participants were prescribed breast-conserving surgery and at least five years of hormone therapy. Half of the group were randomly selected to have radiotherapy in addition for three to five weeks after surgery. Patients were assessed at annual clinic visits and with breast scans.

The research team found that in patients treated without radiotherapy the risk of cancer recurrence in the treated breast after 10 years was 9.5%, while giving radiotherapy reduced the risk to 0.9%.

Despite this difference in rates, both are within the accepted range of recurrence according to current clinical guidelines.

There was no difference in overall survival between both groups and most deaths were due to causes other than breast cancer.

The work was supported by the Scottish Government and the Breast Cancer Institute NHS Endowment Fund at the Western General.