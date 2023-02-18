Across Scotland, there are hundreds of interesting and unique properties waiting for new owners to move in.
From large manors in the north of Scotland to townhouses in Glasgow, there is something to suit every taste.
Today, we take look inside a spacious seven-bedroom Victorian property in Aberdeenshire that has a gym, sauna, tennis court and swimming pool as well as over three acres of land.
The £2.5 million manor also has five bathrooms and nine reception rooms and is being advertised by Savills.
READ MORE: Look inside this historic Midlothian property with private woods
Take a look inside this 7-bedroom Victorian manor in Aberdeenshire being sold by Savills
Dating back to about 1880, Craigentoul house is a south-facing Victorian manor located in a semi-rural location of Bieldside in the northeast of Scotland.
The original property has been renovated and expanded upon by the site's current owners and now has a sought-after leisure complex.
The extension to the left and rear of the home is stylish and contemporary but has sympathy for the older sections.
As you enter the home from the front door, you are greeted by a welcoming reception hallway complete with a cloakroom and washbasin area.
From the hallway, there is access to each of the original reception rooms.
The morning and drawing rooms boast boxed bay windows that overlook the front of the property.
There is also a home office perfect for those working remotely as well as an informal family room equipped with a home cinema.
Further into the property is a generous dining and kitchen area that has granite bevelled worksurfaces suitable for everyday dining.
The space also has wall-to-wall windows overlooking the indoor pool. For domestic chores, there is a well-equipped laundry room and utility space.
In addition to plenty of cabinet space in the kitchen, there is a temperature-controlled wine room and larder.
On the second floor of the property, there is a principal bedroom suite that spans the entire width of the house and is described by Savills as "luxurious" and with "beautiful views of Deeside".
This is accompanied by an en suite shower and dressing room as well as two further guest bedrooms
Towards the back of the property, there is a self-contained space comprising a bedroom and an adjacent sitting room.
This floor is completed by two further bedrooms with dual aspect en suite shower room.
One of the standout features is the manor's leisure complex which wraps around the side of the house in a curved design.
There is also an indoor swimming pool, a separate hot tub, a steam room, a sauna and an air-conditioned gym.
On the outside of the property are high-level electric gates which form the start of a winding path flanked by majestic trees.
The garden has extensive patios and terraces designed by award-winning gardener Kirsty McLean and a tennis court and viewing shed.
Beyond this, there are two large greenhouses fitted with electricity and heating as well as an impressive luxury garage block able to accommodate four vehicles.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here