From large manors in the north of Scotland to townhouses in Glasgow, there is something to suit every taste.

Today, we take look inside a spacious seven-bedroom Victorian property in Aberdeenshire that has a gym, sauna, tennis court and swimming pool as well as over three acres of land.

The £2.5 million manor also has five bathrooms and nine reception rooms and is being advertised by Savills.

(Savills) The manor has over three acres of land and a tennis court (Image: Savills)

Dating back to about 1880, Craigentoul house is a south-facing Victorian manor located in a semi-rural location of Bieldside in the northeast of Scotland.

The original property has been renovated and expanded upon by the site's current owners and now has a sought-after leisure complex.

The extension to the left and rear of the home is stylish and contemporary but has sympathy for the older sections.

As you enter the home from the front door, you are greeted by a welcoming reception hallway complete with a cloakroom and washbasin area.

From the hallway, there is access to each of the original reception rooms.

The morning and drawing rooms boast boxed bay windows that overlook the front of the property.

(Savills) The drawing and morning rooms boast boxed bay windows (Image: Savills)

There is also a home office perfect for those working remotely as well as an informal family room equipped with a home cinema.

Further into the property is a generous dining and kitchen area that has granite bevelled worksurfaces suitable for everyday dining.

(Savills) The property has a generous kitchen and dining space (Image: Savills)

The space also has wall-to-wall windows overlooking the indoor pool. For domestic chores, there is a well-equipped laundry room and utility space.

In addition to plenty of cabinet space in the kitchen, there is a temperature-controlled wine room and larder.

On the second floor of the property, there is a principal bedroom suite that spans the entire width of the house and is described by Savills as "luxurious" and with "beautiful views of Deeside".

This is accompanied by an en suite shower and dressing room as well as two further guest bedrooms

Towards the back of the property, there is a self-contained space comprising a bedroom and an adjacent sitting room.

This floor is completed by two further bedrooms with dual aspect en suite shower room.

One of the standout features is the manor's leisure complex which wraps around the side of the house in a curved design.

(Savills) The property has a leisure complex complete with a pool, gym and sauna (Image: Savills)

There is also an indoor swimming pool, a separate hot tub, a steam room, a sauna and an air-conditioned gym.

On the outside of the property are high-level electric gates which form the start of a winding path flanked by majestic trees.

The garden has extensive patios and terraces designed by award-winning gardener Kirsty McLean and a tennis court and viewing shed.

Beyond this, there are two large greenhouses fitted with electricity and heating as well as an impressive luxury garage block able to accommodate four vehicles.